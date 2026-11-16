Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh outlines AI economic impacts at a Nov 16 San Francisco conference, highlighting potential productivity gains alongside severe unemployment risks from bad actors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered a stark assessment of artificial intelligence during a Nov 16 conference in San Francisco, warning that the technology poses significant risks to economic stability. He stated that emerging technologies could lead to highly disruptive and economically costly scenarios, including higher unemployment and the dangerous use of AI by bad actors.

AI Economic Impact Scenarios and Risks

Warsh outlined two distinct economic paths for the United States driven by AI adoption. In the most optimistic scenario, the technology would drive productivity increases and economic gains shared broadly across labor and capital owners. This positive outcome would result in real GDP growth persistently rising above its long-run average while the US remains close to full employment. However, he emphasized that the alternative involves severe downside risks that could derail this progress.

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The Federal Reserve Chairman expressed deep concern about the potential for anticipated investment returns to prove disappointing, which could trigger a general economic slowdown. He noted that bad actors might leverage AI to cause widespread disruption, making the technology distinct from earlier industrial advancements. Warsh described AI as a force capable of supercharging idea generation, yet acknowledged that this power requires careful management to prevent negative economic consequences.

Fed Strategy and Stakeholder Reactions

The discussion between Chairman Kevin Warsh and industry leaders took place in a San Francisco Fed auditorium before a small, invitation-only audience. Attendees included Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, venture capitalists, money managers, philanthropists, and CEOs from technology and healthcare sectors. The group also featured economists from across the Federal Reserve system, private companies, and universities.

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Warsh clarified that the Federal Reserve's role is neither advocacy nor opposition to AI development. Instead, the central bank's responsibility is to recognize the widespread adoption of this technology and its significant impact on the economy. He stated that the Fed is convening a group of AI experts to explore the implications for the economy and central banking. This initiative aims to prepare policymakers for whatever developments emerge in the near future.

Paradigm Shift and Policy Implications

While Warsh characterized the current moment as a paradigm shift, much of the conversation among panelists remained speculative. They discussed how AI might allow the US economy to outpace global competitors due to the rapid application of new methods. However, concerns were also raised about the potential for the technology to undermine learning among students who become too dependent on AI tools.

The Federal Reserve Chairman emphasized that the big questions revolve around the magnitude, scope, and timing of AI's impact on monetary policy. He noted that the language preferred by President Donald Trump highlights the distinct nature of this technological wave. The Fed's approach focuses on understanding these dynamics to maintain economic stability amidst such rapid technological change.

Future Outlook and Monetary Policy

The implications for monetary policy down the road are a primary focus for the Federal Reserve. Warsh indicated that the central bank must adapt its strategies to account for the potential volatility introduced by AI. The conference served as a critical forum for aligning financial leaders on these emerging challenges.

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As the technology continues to evolve, the Federal Reserve remains committed to monitoring its effects closely. The institution aims to balance the potential for broad economic gains with the need to mitigate risks such as unemployment and misuse by malicious actors. The outcomes of this ongoing analysis will likely shape regulatory and monetary decisions in the coming years.