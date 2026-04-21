Federal Reserve Nominee Kevin Warsh Commits to Massive Asset Divestment Amid Ethics Scrutiny

Fed nominee Kevin Warsh vows to sell nearly all financial holdings within 90 days to ensure absolute independence, following intense questioning from Democratic senators regarding transparency and ethics compliance.

During a high-stakes confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee , Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh made a significant pledge to eliminate potential conflicts of interest by divesting himself of nearly all his financial assets. Facing rigorous questioning from Democratic lawmakers, Warsh stated that he would finalize the sale of the vast majority of his multimillion-dollar investment portfolio within a 90-day window.

He emphasized that this drastic measure was necessary to ensure that there would be no doubt regarding his professional independence or the clarity of his financial record once he assumes his position at the helm of the central bank. The move comes as part of a broader effort to satisfy stringent ethics requirements that govern high-ranking government officials. The questioning was led in large part by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sought to drill down into the specifics of exactly which assets Warsh intends to sell and the methodology he plans to utilize for those divestments. This line of inquiry followed the release of comprehensive financial disclosure documents that prompted further curiosity about the nominee’s private holdings. In response to the senator's skepticism, Warsh rejected any suggestion that he had failed to make his financial portfolio fully transparent. He asserted that he has proactively shared all relevant information concerning the assets he controls or has the authority to disclose, a move he noted had already met the satisfaction of the relevant ethics offices overseeing the nomination process. Despite his assurances, the hearing remained tense, as some lawmakers continued to press for further verification of the proposed sales. Senator Warren, in particular, raised concerns about the lack of visibility into the specific contents of the assets being liquidated, questioning how the public can verify the fulfillment of these promises if the underlying holdings are not fully disclosed or understood. The scrutiny intensified after another Democratic senator suggested that the nominee’s initial approach risked non-compliance with the central bank’s rigorous ethics standards. As the confirmation process moves forward, Warsh faces the dual challenge of navigating the political friction inherent in his nomination while attempting to restore confidence in his commitment to transparency. The 90-day divestment plan is widely seen as a strategic pivot to neutralize potential criticism, though observers suggest that the debate over financial transparency and public accountability for Fed officials will likely continue well beyond his confirmation hearing. Warsh remains focused on demonstrating that his loyalty to the central bank's mission supersedes any personal financial interests, hoping that this aggressive commitment to transparency will clear the path for his official appointment





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Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh Financial Ethics Senate Banking Committee Divestment

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