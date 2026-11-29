Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones argues a disallowed penalty cost South Africa the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

South Africa assistant coach Felix Jones asserts that the Springboks were denied a decisive penalty in the final moments of their 40-34 defeat to France. This contention arises from the Nations Championship final held at Twickenham on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The match concluded with a dramatic twist that left the South Africa n camp believing they should have been victorious.

Contested Penalty Incident Details

Jones argued that referee Karl Dickson failed to penalize France second row Florian Verhaeghe for a dangerous tackle on Springboks prop Ox Nche. This specific infraction occurred during the dying moments of the contest when the score was tied or within a narrow margin. Had Dickson awarded the penalty as suggested by Jones, South Africa would have had the opportunity to kick for goal or score a try. This potential score would have secured the championship title for the world champions instead of handing the victory to France. Instead of a penalty, the officials allowed an uncontested scrum, which France successfully converted into the match-winning play. Theo Attissogbe scored the decisive try in added time from that sequence, sealing the French victory.

Also read South Africa Looks to Test Itself in Nations Championship Final Against France

Jones Criticizes Official Decision

The Springboks assistant coach expressed deep frustration regarding the officiating standards at the highest level of rugby. Jones acknowledged that difficult calls are inherent in elite sport, where nuances can be hard to judge. However, he distinguished between genuinely grey areas and clear-cut errors that go unnoticed. He stated that when an incident is obvious to everyone involved, including coaches and players, but is not penalized, it becomes professionally damaging. For coaches who dedicate their lives to the sport, such missed calls are particularly hard to accept as they directly impact livelihoods and outcomes.

Kolisi Blames Team Errors

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi took a different perspective, focusing on his squad's internal mistakes rather than external officiating. He attributed the loss to the team failing to capitalize on critical moments during the match. Specifically, Kolisi highlighted the loss of three lineouts on the French five-meter line as a pivotal failure. He noted that not taking opportunities when the game is so close significantly hampers any chance of success. The captain also acknowledged that France played exceptionally well, combining their skill with South African errors to secure the win.

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Etzebeth Condemns Dupont Behavior

Tension escalated further after the final whistle when Springboks second row Eben Etzebeth criticized France captain Antoine Dupont for his post-match conduct. The large screen at Twickenham captured Dupont rubbing his eyes to mimic someone crying after the final whistle. Etzebeth described this gesture as a childish celebration that lacked sportsmanship. He pointed out that the South African team has never engaged in such behavior when defeating France in previous matches in 2023, 2024, or 2025. Etzebeth insisted that if Dupont finds joy in such antics, that is his choice, but it does not change the reality of the Springboks' performance on the field.

France Seals Championship Victory

France secured the Nations Championship title with a final score of 40-34 against South Africa. The victory was cemented by Theo Attissogbe's late try, which came after South Africa failed to gain ground from the uncontested scrum. The result marks a significant achievement for the French team, who managed to overcome the defending world champions in a high-stakes final. The match will be remembered for its dramatic finish and the controversy surrounding the final refereeing decisions.