Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur labeled the Las Vegas Grand Prix incident between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton unacceptable, citing frustration over repeated errors after team discussions.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has issued a stark rebuke of driver Charles Leclerc following a race incident with teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2026. Vasseur described the collision as completely unacceptable, marking a significant moment of internal discipline for the Scuderia.

The contact occurred during the latter stages of the race, severely impacting both Ferrari drivers and their chances for a stronger constructors' championship standing. This event has reignited concerns about driver coordination following a similar incident earlier in the season.

Also read Ferrari's Hamilton, Leclerc frustrated after missing top-10 shootout

Team Principal Demands Higher Standards

Vasseur explicitly stated that the behavior displayed on track was not in the best interest of the team or the stakeholders involved. He emphasized that the message sent to the drivers prior to this race was clear and had been reinforced after previous errors.

The team principal highlighted the frustration felt by everyone at the Maranello factory, including the staff and sponsors who rely on the team's performance. He noted that this specific incident was particularly disappointing because it happened after the team had already addressed the issue in previous meetings.

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Stewards Impose Penalties on Both Drivers

Official race results were adjusted by the stewards, who determined that Leclerc was at fault for the collision. The Monegasque driver received a 10-second time penalty, which dropped his final position to 10th place in the race standings.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also faced disciplinary action for a separate infraction on lap 12. He was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while passing McLaren's Lando Norris. The seven-time world champion finished in seventh place, missing out on a potential podium finish.

Leclerc Accepts Responsibility for Mistake

Charles Leclerc publicly accepted the penalty and admitted that the incident was a mistake that hurt the team. He expressed embarrassment regarding the outcome and acknowledged that the error was detrimental to Ferrari's overall goals for the weekend.

The driver stated that he would review the incident internally and take responsibility for the penalty. He declined to provide a detailed scenario of the on-track dynamics, directing such questions back to the Ferrari management team.

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Hamilton Highlights Strategic Difficulties

Lewis Hamilton expressed disappointment with his result, noting that he felt strong pace throughout the race. He believed that a podium finish was achievable if not for the penalties and the collision, which hindered his progress against McLaren.

Hamilton criticized the harshness of the 10-second penalty for the track limits violation, arguing that it negatively impacted his race strategy. He maintained that he was focused on keeping the car ahead of McLaren's cars to secure constructors' points.

Future Team Dynamics Under Scrutiny

The recurring nature of these incidents has raised questions about the internal rules governing Ferrari drivers. Hamilton suggested that the team needs to establish firmer guidelines to prevent such collisions from happening again in future races.

Vasseur reiterated that the team had discussed these issues in Brazil and after the Mexico City race. The latest incident suggests that despite these conversations, the drivers struggled to maintain the required coordination under race conditions, leaving the management to address the behavioral aspect of the sport.