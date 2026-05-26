Ferrari's First Fully Electric Model, Luce, to Launch on May 25, 2024

Ferrari is betting its first fully electric model, Luce, can still deliver the design, emotion, and performance that have long defined the Prancing Horse. The car, developed by Jony Ive's studio LoveFrom, is a large car with a distinct look from Ferrari's usual models. Ferrari's challenge is preserving its identity with an entirely new technology as legacy high-performance brands struggle with the limitations of batteries.

As rivals slow their shift to electric cars , Ferrari is betting its first fully electric model can still deliver the design, emotion, and performance that have long defined the Prancing Horse .

The company's first fully-electric car, named Luce, will be launched on May 25, 2024. Ferrari has invested heavily in electrification under CEO Benedetto Vigna, including a new 'e-building' at its headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The Luce, developed by Jony Ive's studio LoveFrom, is a large car with a distinct look from Ferrari's usual models. Ferrari's challenge is preserving its identity with an entirely new technology as legacy high-performance brands struggle with the limitations of batteries.

The Luce could help Ferrari reach the next generation of wealthy buyers who are more open to EVs and traditional ultra-wealthy buyers who still want a Ferrari EV in their garage or on their drive. The car will carry a price tag of more than €500,000 and has a top speed of 310 kph (193 mph)





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Ferrari Electric Cars Luce Jony Ive Lovefrom E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electricity High-Performance Brands Batteries Limitations Design Emotion Performance Prancing Horse CEO Benedetto Vigna E-Building Electric

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