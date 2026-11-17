The first State of ASEAN Families Report 2026 shows declining fertility rates, rising marriage ages and shrinking households across most member states, though families remain resilient and ties stay strong.

Families across Southeast Asia are undergoing significant demographic change, with people marrying later, having fewer children and living in smaller households, according to the inaugural State of ASEAN Families Report 2026 released on Nov 17.

Despite these shifts, households generally reported moderate to high levels of family resilience and well-being, with broadly positive quality of life and high marital satisfaction. The report was launched by Singapore's Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the Asian Family Conference 2026 at Shangri-La Singapore. The study draws on national statistics from 10 ASEAN member states and a survey of 12,942 households across 10 ASEAN cities, examining family resilience, relationships, well-being and quality of life.

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Participating ASEAN Member States

The 10 participating states are Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Timor-Leste, which became ASEAN's 11th member in October 2025, was not included because the research collaboration was endorsed before its admission.

The report is part of a three-year regional research collaboration from 2025 to 2027, coordinated by Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) with support from the ASEAN Secretariat, and with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) as lead research partner. The study took two years to complete and involved researchers and policymakers in the participating countries, aiming to build a shared regional evidence base that could inform policies across South-east Asia.

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Rising Marriage Age Across Region

The Stephen Riady Foundation donated $1 million in support of the initiative. The report found that the median age at first marriage has risen for both men and women in most ASEAN member states. Across countries with available figures, it ranged from 21.2 to 29.6 years for women and from 24.4 to 31.1 years for men.

In Singapore, the median age at first marriage for women rose from 28.2 years in 2015 to 29.6 years in 2025, while for men it climbed from 30.3 to 31.1 years. In Vietnam, it rose from 22.8 to 25.9 years for women and from 26.9 to 30.1 years for men over the same period.

Most ASEAN states now have fertility rates below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, with only Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos remaining at or above this threshold, though their fertility rates also declined over time. In Singapore, the total fertility rate fell from 1.2 births per woman in 2015 to 0.9 in 2025, while the Philippines recorded a sharp decline from about 2.9 births per woman in 2015 to around 1.7 in 2025.

Average household sizes have also fallen across most ASEAN states, with the pace of decline varying. The exception was Indonesia, where the average household size increased slightly from 3.8 to 3.9 persons per household from 2014 to 2022. In Singapore, the average household size fell from 3.4 people in 2015 to 3.1 in 2025. Brunei recorded a sharper decline, dropping from 5.8 people in 2011 to 5.1 in 2021, but it still remained among the highest in the region.

Strong Family Resilience and Well-being

Despite these demographic shifts, families across the region continue to report strong ties and positive outcomes. The report found that 92.7 per cent of respondents reported moderate to high levels of family resilience, which refers to a family's ability to cope with adversity, recover and emerge stronger. Another 9 in 10 respondents said they had close-knit families, while 89.1 per cent of married respondents reported being happy in their marriage.

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Respondents came from Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan, Phnom Penh, Jakarta, Vientiane, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon, Metro Manila, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City. They gave their highest scores in the communication and problem-solving domain, reflecting their perceived ability to express feelings and needs, capacity for open dialogue, and overall drive to resolve issues collaboratively within their families.

The report also found that family outcomes varied across household structures, with nuclear and three-generation households generally reporting higher family resilience, family well-being and quality of life. Nuclear households had an average family resilience score of 3.96 out of five, while three-generation households scored 3.94, compared with lower scores among other household archetypes.

Almost nine in 10 married respondents said they were happy with their marriage, most felt their relationship was going well, frequently confided in their spouse and rarely or never considered ending their marriage. Across ASEAN, higher family resilience was associated with stronger family bonds, higher family well-being, better quality of life and higher marital quality.

Building Regional Research Base

Speaking at the conference, Mr Masagos noted that much of today's family research draws on Western experiences, which may not fully reflect the lived realities of Asian families. This is why ASEAN decided in 2024 to build a stronger body of knowledge on families grounded in regional contexts and embarked on the research over the last two years. Without common data and shared indicators, our research risks becoming fragmented, he said.

A collective evidence base can help us better understand these trends, learn from ASEAN's diverse experiences, and design more effective policies and programmes for our own countries. Mr Masagos said ASEAN has a shared aspiration for strong and resilient families so that future generations can thrive, citing the ASEAN Declaration on Gender Equality and Family Development in 2023 and the launch of the ASEAN Family Development Network in 2026.

He hoped the report's findings would prompt further research into ASEAN families, including how parenthood and caregiving shape family resilience, and help track family trends over time. Singapore plans more research and policy work following the report, and hopes to bring in more researchers and partners from other countries. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is attending the summit, is set to outline Singapore's plans as ASEAN chair.