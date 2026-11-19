The FIA announces the recruitment of full-time race stewards for Formula One beginning in 2027 to improve officiating consistency, strengthen oversight, and enhance integrity in motorsport decision-making.

The FIA governing body has confirmed that Formula One will begin introducing full-time race stewards during the 2027 season. This strategic move aims to improve consistency in officiating and strengthen oversight across its championships. The FIA announced this significant structural change on Thursday, marking a major evolution in how on-track incidents are managed in the sport.

FIA Full-Time Stewards Initiative Begins 2027

The governing body stated that it would recruit a small initial group of full-time stewards during the 2027 Formula One season. This initial phase will precede an expansion of the programme in 2028 and beyond. The longer-term objective is to create a dedicated department of between 12 and 15 full-time stewards. These officials would eventually also support other FIA single-seater series, extending the impact beyond just the premier class of motorsport.

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Steward Roles and Regulatory Oversight Mechanisms

Stewards are responsible for reviewing on-track incidents and enforcing Formula One's sporting regulations. Their decisions frequently attract scrutiny from teams, drivers, and fans, making consistency a critical priority. The FIA clarified that its existing part-time stewards would continue to work alongside the new full-time officials during this transition period. Driver stewards, who are former drivers providing racing expertise at each event, would also remain part of the process.

Stakeholder Impact and FIA Leadership Vision

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem emphasized the importance of this investment in a recent statement. He described the move as a reflection of their dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness, and integrity in motorsport. The recruitment drive will target experienced international stewards, supplementing the FIA's current pool of qualified officials. This initiative follows a broader restructuring of FIA race management since Ben Sulayem took office.

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Financial Enablement and Operational Infrastructure Growth

The FIA noted that the programme was enabled by an improvement in its financial position. This fiscal health allowed the federation to reinvest in sporting operations and officiating infrastructure. The structural changes include a reorganisation of Race Control in 2022. Additionally, the FIA created an Officials department and opened a Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill in Britain last month. These steps collectively support the goal of providing greater continuity in decision-making and clarifying regulations.

Future Training and Sporting Integrity Standards

The federation stated that the new full-time steward model would help train future FIA personnel. Officials will also be tasked with identifying areas where regulations may require clarification. This proactive approach aims to reduce ambiguity and ensure that enforcement is applied uniformly across all events. The expansion of the steward department represents a sustained commitment to modernizing the administrative and regulatory framework of global motorsport.