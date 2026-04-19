Fibre Broadband Outages Affect Thousands Due to Construction Damage

Thousands of users in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Toa Payoh experienced fibre broadband service disruptions due to damage to fibre infrastructure caused by third-party construction works for the North-South Corridor project. Authorities are investigating and have vowed strong action against responsible parties.

Internet connectivity for approximately 5,000 households and businesses across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Toa Payoh experienced significant disruptions, stemming from damage inflicted upon the fibre optic infrastructure. NetLink Trust, the operator responsible for the nationwide fibre broadband network, confirmed that its engineers worked tirelessly through the night to rectify the situation.

In an update issued at 7 AM, the company stated that the extensive damage was a direct consequence of third-party construction activities. This incident has highlighted the fragility of critical digital infrastructure and the potential for severe fallout when its integrity is compromised. NetLink Trust has assured the public that it is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and has launched a comprehensive investigation to understand the full scope of the incident and prevent future occurrences. The severity of the disruption underscores the vital role fibre broadband plays in modern society, not only for personal use but also for essential services and public transportation systems. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore's regulatory body for the infocomm and media sectors, has issued a stern warning. Speaking to AsiaOne on Saturday, a representative from IMDA declared that the authority will not hesitate to pursue stringent enforcement actions against any parties found to be negligent or responsible for the damage, should any lapses in procedure or due diligence be identified during the ongoing investigations. This stance signals a commitment to accountability and reinforces the importance of adhering to established safety protocols during construction projects that have the potential to impact critical infrastructure. The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a statement released on its social media platforms on Saturday evening, provided further details regarding the incident. They confirmed that fibre service cables were indeed damaged during contiguous bored pile works undertaken as part of the ambitious North-South Corridor project. The LTA acknowledged that this damage had a cascading effect, leading to not only disruptions in telecommunications services but also impacting the functionality of the bus arrival system, which is dependent on some of the very same affected fibre optic cables. This interconnectedness of services means that damage to one component can have far-reaching and unexpected consequences. NetLink Trust has advised users who are still encountering persistent connectivity issues to reach out to their respective internet service providers for immediate assistance and troubleshooting. While the immediate crisis of service restoration is being addressed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced coordination and stricter oversight between construction projects and essential service providers. The long-term implications of such infrastructure damage extend beyond temporary inconvenience, potentially affecting economic activity, public safety, and the overall digital resilience of the nation. The thorough review promised by NetLink Trust, coupled with the potential for strong action by the IMDA, should contribute to a more robust framework for protecting Singapore's critical digital arteries in the future. The incident underscores the importance of a proactive approach to infrastructure protection and highlights the ongoing challenges of balancing large-scale development projects with the need to safeguard essential public services





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Fibre Broadband Internet Outage Construction Damage Telecommunications Infrastructure Singapore

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