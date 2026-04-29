FIFA Approves New Red Card Rules Following Champions League and AFCON Controversies

FIFA has updated its red card rules for the upcoming World Cup, allowing referees to penalize players who cover their mouths during confrontations and those who leave the field to protest decisions, following incidents in the Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations.

The world of football is set for a significant rule change ahead of the upcoming World Cup , following a decision made by the International Football Association Board ( IFAB ) on Tuesday, April 28th.

This adjustment stems from a pair of contentious incidents that occurred earlier in the year – one in the Champions League and another during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – prompting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to advocate for stricter regulations regarding player conduct. The core of the new rule focuses on addressing instances where players attempt to conceal verbal abuse directed at opponents.

Specifically, IFAB has agreed that players can now be shown a red card if they deliberately cover their mouths while engaging in a confrontational exchange with another player, suggesting an intent to hide offensive language. While not a mandatory addition to the official Laws of the Game, this amendment provides competition organizers, such as FIFA, with the discretion to implement it.

The decision was reached unanimously by IFAB representatives from FIFA and the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland during a special meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, in anticipation of the FIFA Congress scheduled for Thursday. The impetus for this rule change originated from an incident during a Champions League playoff match between Benfica and Real Madrid in February.

Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of uttering a racially charged insult while simultaneously raising his jersey to obscure his mouth. This act sparked outrage and prompted Vinícius, supported by teammate Kylian Mbappé, to publicly denounce the behavior. UEFA subsequently investigated the matter and handed Prestianni a six-game ban, with three games suspended, for verbal abuse deemed to be homophobic in nature.

Although UEFA was unable to definitively prove the racial insult alleged by Vinícius, Prestianni admitted to using a homophobic slur. Should Prestianni be included in Argentina’s World Cup squad, he will be required to serve a two-match suspension at the start of the tournament in June, although he retains the right to appeal the ban.

The new IFAB directive clarifies that ‘At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card. ’ This aims to deter players from attempting to hide abusive language and provides referees with a clearer framework for addressing such incidents. Beyond addressing concealed verbal abuse, IFAB also clarified the consequences for players and team officials who protest refereeing decisions by leaving the field of play.

The revised rule now stipulates that any player who deliberately leaves the field in protest can be issued a red card. This also extends to team officials who instigate or encourage players to abandon the game. This aspect of the rule change was prompted by an incident during the AFCON final in January, where Senegal’s players walked off the field in protest against a penalty awarded to host nation Morocco while the score remained 0-0.

The resulting delay lasted nearly 15 minutes before Morocco’s penalty attempt was saved, and Senegal ultimately won the title in extra time. However, the victory was later overturned by an appeals panel from African football’s governing body, and the case is currently awaiting judgment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IFAB has confirmed that these amendments will be communicated to all 48 teams participating in the World Cup, which is set to commence on June 11th and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The implementation of these rules is expected to have a significant impact on player behavior and officiating during the tournament, aiming to promote fair play and respect on the field





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FIFA World Cup Red Card IFAB Vinícius Júnior Gianluca Prestianni AFCON Senegal Morocco

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