FIFA Launches New Football Video Game on Netflix

FIFA has released a new football video game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, on Netflix Games, timed to coincide with the start of the 2026 World Cup. The game is designed as an accessible football simulation, allowing players to take part in the tournament experience.

FIFA will release a new football video game , FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, on Netflix Games on June 11, timed to coincide with the start of the 2026 World Cup.

The title will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost, as world soccer's governing body looks to broaden fan engagement through its revamped digital strategy. Developed in partnership with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive, the game is designed as an accessible football simulation, allowing players to take part in the tournament experience.

Players will be able to choose from all 48 teams competing in the World Cup and play matches across the tournament's 16 stadiums, with more than 1,200 players included in the game. The format uses smartphones as controllers, enabling users to connect to a television by scanning a QR code, according to FIFA.

FIFA said the launch forms part of a broader shift in its approach to gaming following the end of its long-running partnership with EA Sports, moving instead to a multi-partner ecosystem aimed at expanding its reach across platforms and audiences. The governing body described the game as the starting point of a longer-term project, with additional features and broader platform support planned beyond the initial release





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