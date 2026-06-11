FIFA President Defends Visa Issues, Points to Iran's World Cup Participation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the way soccer's governing body had handled visa issues ahead of the World Cup, saying on Wednesday that it was working to find solutions but could not override government decisions. He also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organisation's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances. The World Cup kicks off on Thursday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches at three men's World Cups.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the way soccer's governing body had handled visa issues ahead of the World Cup , saying on Wednesday that it was working to find solutions but could not override government decisions.

He also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organisation's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances. The World Cup kicks off on Thursday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches at three men's World Cups





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