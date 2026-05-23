FIFA's World Cup 2026: Record-breaking Revenue and High Ticket Prices

This academic predicts that FIFA's World Cup 2026 will generate more than US$15 billion in revenue, a record for football's governing body. However, high ticket prices have raised concerns about pricing out fans.

This year’s World Cup will provide organizer FIFA with a golden opportunity to make more than US$15 billion in revenue, which would be a record, says this academic.

The concern is that FIFA is pricing out many of the sport’s most devoted fans. The initial baseline for Category 1 tickets during World Cup 2026 was about US$600 when they first went on sale in the autumn of 2025 but now they generally sell for over US$1,000 and sometimes much higher.

The price for Category 1 tickets for the opening game in Mexico City is currently over US$2,500, and even Category 3 tickets, the lowest available tier, are over US$1,000. For the final, Category 1 tickets initially cost over US$6,000 and had exceeded US$32,000 by early May.

I’ve done some number crunching and predict that increased ticket receipts will help FIFA exceed US$15 billion in revenue this cycle - which would be a record-breaker for football’s governing body and significantly more than its 2022 stated





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