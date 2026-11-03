FIFA offers council members access to defunct $20bn World Cup sell-off documents

FIFA will let council members review key documents on the scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, as UEFA presses for answers on Infantino's presidency.

FIFA will grant its council members access to key documents concerning the defunct FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

FIFA Grants Council Access To FFE Documents

The move was announced in a letter sent by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom to FIFA council members on Monday. The letter invited them to register their interest in reviewing the documents under specific conditions at the group's Zurich headquarters, the person said. FIFA scrapped the $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan earlier this summer only days after making it public. The plan was withdrawn amid a backlash that imperiled President Gianni Infantino's leadership.

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The invitation to view the documents came on the day of a deadline European soccer's governing body UEFA had set for FIFA to answer questions about Infantino's presidency. European federations are pressing for reforms and oppose Infantino's reelection. Multiple federations demanded sweeping reforms of FIFA in the aftermath of the failed proposal. Swiss-Italian Infantino had previously proposed an independent review of the organisation's decision-making processes.

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Last month, UEFA sent a letter to FIFA seeking answers about Infantino's presidency. The UEFA letter included questions over FFE and the FIFA Peace Prize. It set a November 2 deadline for a response. FIFA viewed UEFA's two-week deadline to respond to more than 100 questions as unfeasible, according to the person.

The person cited FIFA's recent focus on organising a new youth World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The organisation is also preparing for an extraordinary congress on 23 November to determine the hosts for the 2031 and 2035 FIFA Women's World Cups. The person said ongoing legal action in the United States has also created legal boundaries. FIFA has maintained it would respond to Council members in due course.

Asian Endorsement Strengthens Infantino Reelection Prospects

The invitation to view key documents is only to Council members, the person said. Infantino's reelection prospects strengthened significantly a little over a week ago. The head of Asian football endorsed him for a fourth term. The endorsement left Europe increasingly isolated in its opposition to the FIFA chief.

Infantino will stand for reelection in March 2027. A November 18 deadline is looming for potential candidates to submit their nominations. The latest developments come as FIFA faces continued pressure from European federations over governance and transparency.