Fiji has declared a one-month national state of disaster after an El Nino-driven drought caused widespread water shortages, with below-normal rainfall forecast until at least April.

Fiji has declared a national state of disaster after an El Nino -driven drought caused widespread water shortages, with the Pacific nation's weather bureau forecasting below-normal rainfall until at least April.

The declaration was announced after a national address on Wednesday, Nov 18, by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Rabuka said the declaration would allow his government to scale up its response by mobilising resources and coordinating assistance as conditions continue to worsen. He described the pressure on water supplies as a growing concern for households and communities nationwide. Families across Fiji are concerned about the availability of water and the effects of prolonged dry conditions on their daily lives, Rabuka said.

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Government Allocates 20 Million Dollars

Farmers are worried about their crops and livestock, while communities, particularly in remote and maritime areas, face growing pressure on their water supplies. These concerns are real, he said. Rabuka said his government has set aside 20 million Fiji dollars, equivalent to about 8.5 million US dollars or 11.2 million Singapore dollars, for the national response. The money was redeployed from existing funds to ensure emergency water supplies for families and farmers.

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The state of disaster has been declared for one month. The government can extend or revoke it based on the advice of the National Disaster Risk Management Council. El Nino is a natural climate pattern in which surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm. It causes weather extremes around the world, including drought in some regions and flooding in others.

Some scientists say global warming may increase its intensity. The US Climate Prediction Center said last week that El Nino is strengthening, with a greater than 79 per cent chance of a strong-to-very-strong event through January to March. Australia said in June that El Nino could intensify in the second half of 2026 to become one of the strongest in seven decades. Fiji's national weather bureau warned in October that strong El Nino conditions persist across the tropical Pacific.

Rainfall Expected Below Normal Through April

The Fiji Meteorological Service said rainfall is likely to remain below normal from November through April, while daytime temperatures are expected to exceed normal levels through January across most of the country. Rabuka, who also attended a meeting of foreign ministers from the EU, Indo-Pacific and ASEAN countries in Brussels, Belgium on Feb 2, 2024, has faced mounting pressure to address the drought's impact. The national disaster declaration is intended to speed up relief and coordinate support across affected areas.

The government's response focuses on emergency water supplies for families and farmers, while authorities monitor conditions that are expected to worsen in coming months. The one-month declaration gives the government flexibility to adjust its measures as the drought persists. With rainfall forecast to stay below normal until at least April, communities across Fiji, especially remote and maritime areas, face continued strain on water resources.

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The government said it will keep assessing the situation and may extend the state of disaster if conditions do not improve.