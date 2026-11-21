Fiji beat Italy 21-16 in Udine for their first Nations Championship victory. Captain Tevita Ikanivere scored two tries as Fiji and Italy prepare for the 11th place final.

Fiji secured their first victory of the Nations Championship by defeating Italy 21-16 in Udine on November 21, 2026. Captain Tevita Ikanivere played a pivotal role in the win, scoring two tries to anchor the team's performance. The result concludes the group stage for both nations, who will now compete in the 11th place final next Friday.

Ikanivere Leads Fiji to Historic Victory

Italy started the match strongly, taking an early lead in the ninth minute when Alessandro Ortombina was held up near the line. Stephen Varney provided the assist, passing to Lorenzo Cannone who powered over the try line. Tommaso Allan converted the try and added an easy penalty shortly after to extend the advantage.

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Fiji responded with determination, closing the gap in the 18th minute when captain Tevita Ikanivere scored from a lineout drive. Italy maintained their six-point lead at halftime after Allan kicked another penalty close to the line, but the momentum shifted decisively after the break.

Second Half Surge Secures Win for Fiji

Fiji came out of the interval with renewed energy, scoring two tries to take control of the game. Tevita Ikanivere crossed under the posts five minutes after halftime to mark his second try of the match. Kitione Salawa added the second Fiji score eight minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball and kicking it forward to touch down.

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Caleb Muntz converted both tries, giving Fiji a comfortable margin over their opponents. Italy fought back with a penalty kick by Tommaso Allan into the corner, but a lost lineout denied them further scoring opportunities. Allan kicked another penalty later to bring Italy within touching distance with 15 minutes remaining.

Controversial End and Impending Final Clash

Tensions rose late in the match as Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada left the stands to speak with match officials on the sideline. Quesada appeared clearly unhappy with decisions going against his side as they pushed for a late try. Despite the pressure, Fiji held on to secure the victory, denying Italy a win and leaving them as the only side in their group without a point.

Italy are now on a dismal run, suffering their sixth consecutive loss. The team will have a chance for redemption in six days when they face Fiji in Twickenham for the 11th place final. Fiji head coach Jake White expressed satisfaction with his team's ability to hang on under pressure and secure the crucial win.

Historical Context and Rankings Impact

The match was highly anticipated given the close rivalry between the two nations, who have each won six of their previous meetings. Italy sits just one spot behind 10th-placed Fiji in the world rankings, highlighting the competitive nature of the fixture. Both teams entered the game having lost all five of their competition matches prior to this encounter.

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Fiji missed an opportunity to overtake Japan in the standings with a potential fourth try, but the victory remains significant. The result ensures Italy finishes bottom of their group without any wins, while Fiji celebrates their first success of the tournament. The teams will meet again in a week to determine the 11th place ranking in the Nations Championship.