Fiji Rugby selects captain Isoa Nasilasila and new front row for Nations Championship match against Italy on Nov 25, 2026, at Twickenham.

Fiji Rugby Union has officially announced its starting XV for the Nations Championship 11th place playoff against Italy. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25, 2026, at Twickenham Stadium in London. This fixture serves as a critical opportunity for both teams to secure a higher finishing position in the tournament standings.

Key Squad Changes and Captaincy

The most significant change for Fiji involves the captaincy. Lock Isoa Nasilasila will lead the side on the field. This marks the third different skipper Fiji has utilized during their four-test November tour of Europe. Tevita Ikanivere, who previously held the armband, will now sit on the replacements bench. Nasilasila steps into the leadership role with responsibility for guiding the team through a high-stakes encounter.

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New Halfback and Centre Pairings

Fiji has reshuffled its backline options for this crucial clash. Caleb Muntz and Terio Tamani have been selected to partner each other at halfback. This pairing replaces previous combinations as Fiji looks to optimize its playmaking duo. The centre midfield sees Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi operating together. These strategic adjustments aim to provide better support and attacking width against the Italian defense.

Front Row and Forward Pack Adjustments

Significant modifications have been made to the front row of the scrum. Vilikesa Nairau is set to start at loosehead prop alongside Inoke Ravuiwasa at tighthead. Peniami Narisia takes the hooker duties. These changes are vital for maintaining set-piece dominance. The forward pack includes Elia Canakaivata and Mesake Vocevoce in the loose forwards. Kitione Salawa anchors the back row, providing power and ball-winning capability.

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Full Squad and Bench Depth

The complete starting lineup includes Ponipate Loganimasi at fullback and Jiuta Wainiqolo on the wing. Peniasi Dakuwaqa and Setareki Turagacoke complete the backs and second row. The bench provides essential depth with experienced options. Tevita Ikanivere is available for a second-row impact. Frank Lomani and Sireli Maqala offer fresh legs in the backs. Luke Tagio and Joseva Tamani provide front-row endurance.

Stakes and Tournament Context

This match determines the 11th place finisher in the Nations Championship. Both Fiji and Italy finished at the bottom of their respective sections. The loser of this fixture will receive the wooden spoon, the lowest honor in the tournament. Avoiding this distinction is a primary motivation for the Fijian squad. The win offers pride and better ranking points for the coming season. The game is part of the finals weekend schedule, adding to the pressure.

Historical Tour Context and Venue

This game is the culmination of Fiji's November trip to Europe. The team has played four tests against top-tier nations. Performing well in the placing match validates their tour efforts. Twickenham Stadium provides a historic backdrop for the contest. The venue is famous for hosting major rugby union events. Fiji aims to end their tour on a positive note against a familiar rival.