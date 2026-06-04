Filipino on trial for being part of Cambodia scam syndicate says she travelled there for an office job

A 35-year-old Filipino woman, De Villar Rizalyn Panganiban, is on trial in Cambodia for her alleged involvement in a scam syndicate that targeted people in Singapore. Panganiban claims she was lured to Cambodia with a promise of an office job, but ended up being part of a group that impersonated government officials to cheat people.

A 35-year-old Filipino woman, De Villar Rizalyn Panganiban , is on trial in Cambodia for her alleged involvement in a scam syndicate that targeted people in Singapore .

Panganiban claims she was lured to Cambodia with a promise of an office job, but ended up being part of a group that impersonated government officials to cheat people. The prosecution alleges that Panganiban knew exactly what the group was doing and chose to remain with them, even memorising a script to use in calls to scam victims.

Panganiban's lawyer argues that she was a victim of the syndicate and only wanted to return home, but was unable to do so due to a lack of money and passport. The defence's case is that Panganiban was not aware of the group's activities and only started to suspect something was wrong after a few days in Cambodia. The trial is ongoing, with the prosecution having closed its case and the defence presenting its evidence.

Several Singaporeans and Malaysians were charged along with Panganiban, but hers is the first case to go to trial. The group is believed to have been behind cases involving losses of over S$40 million (US$31 million)





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Cambodia Scam Syndicate Singapore Government Official Impersonation Scams De Villar Rizalyn Panganiban Office Job

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