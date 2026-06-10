Filipino Woman Jailed for Stealing 20 Bottles of Alcohol from Supermarket

A 31-year-old Filipino woman was sentenced to four weeks in jail for stealing 20 bottles of alcohol worth S$1,216 from a supermarket over 12 separate thefts in just over a month. She pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was caught via CCTV footage.

SINGAPORE A 31-year-old Filipino woman who was working in Singapore on a work permit was sentenced to four weeks in jail for stealing 20 bottles of alcohol worth S$1,216 from a supermarket over 12 separate thefts in just over a month.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed to protect her identity, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in court. According to court documents, the offences took place between April 7 and May 15. On each occasion, she allegedly transferred alcoholic beverages from the supermarket's shopping basket into her own blue shopping bag before leaving without paying. The stolen items included spirits, sparkling wine, and whisky, with individual bottles valued at between S$10 and S$118.

In total, the alcohol taken was worth more than S$1,200. The woman's actions were uncovered after a supermarket manager noticed missing inventory on May 15. A review of CCTV footage revealed the thefts, prompting the manager to file a police report. The suspect also appeared at the supermarket the following day and was easily recognized by the manager, who immediately called the police for the arrest.

The police recovered 14 of the stolen liquor bottles, and the suspect admitted that the other bottles had been given to friends or had already been consumed. The court considered her guilty plea and the fact that she had no prior criminal record, but also noted the premeditated nature of the thefts and the total value involved.

As a result, she was sentenced to four weeks in jail. The case highlights the consequences of theft in Singapore, where strict laws are enforced. The woman's work permit status may also be affected by her conviction, potentially leading to deportation or revocation of her permit. This incident serves as a reminder that security measures such as CCTV and inventory checks are effective in detecting shoplifting.

The supermarket chain has not commented further, but the manager's vigilance played a crucial role in bringing the culprit to justice. The stolen bottles were a mix of high-end brands and mid-range products, indicating that the woman targeted a variety of liquors. Her actions caused financial loss to the store and undermined trust in customer behavior. The court's sentence aims to deter similar offenses and uphold the rule of law.

In a broader context, theft cases often involve individuals facing financial difficulties or personal pressures. However, the woman's motives were not disclosed in court. She had been working in Singapore for an unspecified period and presumably needed the extra income or perhaps was addicted to alcohol. Authorities remind the public that stealing is never justified, and there are social support systems available for those in need.

The case was resolved swiftly, demonstrating the efficiency of Singapore's legal system. The four-week jail term is considered proportionate given the amount stolen and the number of offenses. The woman will serve her sentence and likely face consequences regarding her employment. This story also serves as a cautionary tale for others who might consider similar actions.

The supermarket has since reviewed its security protocols to prevent future incidents





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