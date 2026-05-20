Filipinos struggle to stay competitive in remote work, with employers and government support needed to address rising costs of living

Filipino urban professionals, particularly those in remote work settings, are facing escalating costs of living as they work long hours and juggle several jobs to make ends meet. The escalating costs include those associated with rent, mobile data and broadband, as well as energy bills, which are among the most expensive in Asia. Prolonged working hours negatively affect employees' physical and mental health.

For Filipino urban professionals, earning a living requires paying a premium to stay connected and employable, says Nicasio Pimentel from the University of Antique. Filipinos protest against rising fuel prices and demand higher wages for workers amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Late at night, when the last buses grind to a halt and the city's neon glow softens into a distant heartbeat, another workday quietly begins. In a cramped apartment in Quezon City, Marielle, a marketing professional, reopens her laptop after dinner. She signs into a second Slack channel, checks a different company email and balances deadlines for a client across the globe. Her first employer assumes she logged off hours ago.

Her second believes she is just starting the day. This juggling act is no longer unusual, reflecting a deeper economic reality shaping remote work in the Philippines. For Filipino urban professionals, earning a living requires paying a premium to stay connected and employable. They must absorb costs from rent to mobile data and home broadband, and power is a large component of the utilities bill.

Electricity rates in the Philippines are among the most expensive in Asia because of the country’s privatised energy market and reliance on fossil fuel imports. The rise of hybrid work has made moonlighting easier for white-collar workers, with 52 per cent of Filipino professionals working in hybrid arrangements while 27 per cent work remotely.

Prolonged working hours take a physical and mental toll, with research showing that working more than 50 hours per week is linked to fatigue, injury and stress, as well as higher risks of heart disease, depression and anxiety. Employer and government support for remote work expenses, as well as public investment in reliable, affordable broadband, are needed to address cost pressures for Filipino professionals.

Employers need to rethink compensation and output-based performance systems, sharing costs through energy stipends, clearer rules on multiple jobs and safeguards on working hours to protect employee health





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