Final Assurance Package Payouts: 3 Million Singaporeans to Receive $100 to $250 from Dec 8

About three million adult Singaporeans will receive $100 to $250 from Dec 8 in the final disbursement under the enhanced Assurance Package announced in Budget 2023. The payout amount depends on assessable income and the number of properties owned.

About three million adult Singapore ans will receive $100 to $250 from Dec 8, marking the final disbursement under the enhanced Assurance Package (AP). The payouts are part of the enhanced Assurance Package that was announced in Budget 2023, with the sum dispensed dependent on one's assessable income and the number of properties owned.

This disbursement is the final part of the $3 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package announced at Budget 2023, aimed at helping Singaporeans with their day-to-day expenses. Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2027 will receive the payments depending on their assessable income and number of properties owned. Those who own up to a single property and have an annual income less than or equal to $39,000 will receive the full $250.

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Payment Amounts Based on Income

Those with an annual income above $39,000 but under $100,000 will get $150, while those with an annual income of over $100,000 will get $100. As long as you own more than one property, this cash payment is limited to $100 regardless of your annual income. Over five years, between 2022 and 2026, those eligible for the payments would have received up to $2,250 in cash from the Package.

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In a statement on Nov 10, the Ministry of Finance said the Assurance Package cash payments help defray living expenses for Singaporean households, and provide more support for lower- to middle-income families. The Assurance Package includes cash payments disbursed to eligible adult Singaporeans each December from 2022 to 2026 as well as rebates, Community Development Council Vouchers, and MediSave top-ups. Recipients will be informed via the gov.sg SMS Sender ID before and after the AP Cash has been credited.

How to Receive Cash Payouts

Those without a Singpass-registered phone number will receive a letter sent to their address on their Singapore Identity Card. To receive the disbursement by Dec 8, citizens are encouraged to link their NRIC to PayNow by Nov 24. Alternatively, those without PayNow-NRIC linked bank accounts but with a DBS/POSB, OCBC, or UOB bank account can share their bank account information at the govbenefits website by Nov 30 to receive the payout via Giro by Dec 17.