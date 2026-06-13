Financial Comfort vs. 'Crazy Rich': Redditors Discuss Life on 2-3 Times Median Income in Singapore

A Reddit discussion reveals that earning two to three times the median income in Singapore provides financial comfort but not freedom from money worries. Many commenters emphasize that lifestyle inflation can offset higher earnings, and living below one's means brings greater security.

A Reddit user recently posed a question that resonated with many Singapore ans: What is life really like for people earning two to three times the median take-home pay in Singapore ?

The original poster wondered whether such earners feel the strain of inflation or if everything feels easy, and whether Singapore would feel like a utopia at that income level. The thread quickly attracted numerous responses, offering a nuanced picture of financial comfort versus true wealth.

Many commenters were quick to point out that earning two or three times the median income does not make someone crazy rich in the context of Singapore, where the cost of living is high and housing, in particular, can be a major expense. Instead, they described it as being financially comfortable, with more flexibility in daily choices but not complete freedom from money worries. One key theme that emerged was lifestyle inflation: as income rises, so do spending habits.

A commenter noted that regardless of how much people earn, many eventually adjust their lifestyles to match their income, meaning that the perceived financial buffer can quickly erode. This phenomenon was highlighted by several users who shared their own experiences. One Redditor argued that the true determinant of financial security is not how much you earn but how much you spend.

Learning to live below ones means, they said, brings a greater sense of security, adding that even high earners can feel stressed if they spend everything they make. Another commenter who claimed to earn around three times the median income shared a candid perspective: You dont have to think so hard about the money you spend.

You can upgrade your lifestyle, go to more expensive restaurants, afford more extra activities for your children, take more holidays, and give more to your parents. But that being said, we still count our pennies and live within our means. Money can come in and go the next day. Stay humble and be grateful.

This sentiment was echoed by many others, who emphasized that even with a higher income, it is important to remain disciplined and avoid the trap of overspending. The discussion also touched on the psychological aspects of earning more. Some users admitted that they still felt anxious about money despite earning well, because their financial obligations had increased accordingly.

For instance, upgrading to a larger home or enrolling children in enrichment classes can quickly eat into a higher salary. Others noted that the sense of financial comfort is relative you may feel rich compared to the median earner, but not compared to the truly wealthy in Singapore, where there are many ultra-high-net-worth individuals. One particularly thoughtful response pointed out that the key is not just income but also wealth accumulation.

Earning a high salary is one thing, but building savings and investments for the future is what provides true security. A few commenters shared that they feel comfortable but not rich, and that they still face the same kinds of financial decisions as others, just with a bit more room to maneuver. The thread also highlighted the diversity of experiences among different households.

For example, a single person earning 2-3 times the median may have a very different lifestyle from a family with multiple children. One user noted that depending on family size and housing situation, even a high income can feel tight in Singapore, where the cost of a car, for instance, can be prohibitive. Others mentioned that the ability to travel frequently and dine at nicer restaurants are perks, but they come with the responsibility of managing those expenses wisely.

Overall, the consensus was that earning 2-3 times the median income in Singapore offers a comfortable life, but it is not a utopia. There are still financial decisions to make, and the risk of lifestyle inflation is real. The key message from most respondents was to live within ones means, stay humble, and be grateful for what you have. Interestingly, the thread also served as a reminder that money is not the sole determinant of happiness.

Several commenters mentioned that they value time with family and friends, good health, and a sense of purpose over material wealth. One user wrote that even with a high income, you can still feel stressed if you are not content with your life. The discussion ultimately reflected a mature understanding of personal finance and wellbeing, showing that financial comfort is just one piece of the puzzle





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