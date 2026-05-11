Financial Experts Discuss Money Management and Market Trends

A wide range of topics related to money management are discussed, including financial anxiety, safe-haven assets, 'buying the dip', hiring foreign domestic helpers, downsizing options and managing retirement funds. CNA's new user experience is also discussed.

A survey finds Singaporeans among Asia's most financially anxious due to pressure from Gen Zs, millennials and higher-income households. Safe-haven assets and 'buying the dip' are discussed, with advice on how to manage risks.

Honest breakdowns of costs involved in hiring foreign domestic helpers, downsizing/right-sizing options and managing retirement funds are provided. Revolut's Ashley Thomas and other financial experts help decipher trends in the market and provide insights into managing money. CNA's new user experience is a topic of discussion





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Financial Anxiety Safe-Haven Assets Brokers Financial Services Investing Foreign Domestic Helpers Downgrading Retirement Funds Management CNA User Experience

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