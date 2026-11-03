Financial Leaders Warn of AI Capital Risks Amid $730 Billion Spending Boom

Global financial leaders warn that while AI spending exceeds $730 billion, high valuations and limited revenue visibility may trigger a sector correction.

Global financial executives warned on Tuesday, November 3, that the artificial intelligence sector faces a precarious balance between immense capital requirements and significant investment risks. Tech companies are expected to raise substantial funding to meet the enormous demand for AI infrastructure, with combined industry spending projected to exceed US$730 billion this year, an increase from approximately US$700 billion previously estimated.

Massive Capital Requirements Drive Sector Volatility

Jon Gray, the president of Blackstone, stated that the current market environment is defined by demand that is running well ahead of supply. Speaking at an investment gathering in Hong Kong, Gray noted that the demand for computing power is pretty extraordinary, providing him with significant comfort regarding the sector's long-term viability. To keep pace with this likely demand, most major technology firms are expected to raise additional capital through various financial instruments.

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Gray highlighted several recent and upcoming moves by industry giants as evidence of this trend. He specifically cited Meta, Google, and Oracle raising equity, as well as SpaceX and Anthropic going public. These actions underscore the urgency for major players to secure funding to support their rapid expansion into AI infrastructure and related technologies.

Executive Views on Market Valuation and Risk

Despite the strong growth narrative, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon cautioned that the industry is not without its perils. At the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, Solomon argued that while strong companies with good stories can still raise capital, the sector's rapid expansion creates volatility. He emphasized that investors will inevitably pick wrong and lose money, advocating for a balanced and diversified view to mitigate these risks.

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JPMorgan Vice Chairman Daniel Pinto expressed a bullish stance on AI but argued that the market is pricing in revenue and earnings growth that is too steep for reality. Pinto suggested that the technology will follow a positive, slow curve rather than the steep trajectory currently assumed by investors. Consequently, he predicted a potential correction in the AI sector as the industry begins to recalibrate its expectations and face the reality of slower initial adoption.

Hyperscaler Spending and Revenue Visibility Challenges

The financial pressure on major technology firms is quantified by recent estimates from Standard & Poor's. The ratings agency expects the top six US hyperscalers-Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, Meta, and SpaceX-to spend more than US$7 trillion on data centers and other AI-related capital expenditures between 2025 and 2030. S&P noted that these companies are likely to maintain negative free cash flow until at least next year as they invest heavily in their infrastructure.

Citadel Securities Chief Executive Peng Zhao explained that the sheer scale of capital and growth is proving difficult for investors to value correctly. Zhao stated that the inability to fully know what the technology will achieve or its exact revenue potential adds to sector volatility. He clarified that this is not necessarily a bearish view on the technology itself, but rather a sudden realization by the market that the numbers involved are so huge that uncertainty is inherent.

Regional Funding Trends and Deal Structures

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Ted Pick flagged emerging early signs of a correction in US markets, noting that a majority of stocks in major indices are off nearly 10 per cent. The latest test of investor appetite is evident in a sale of €6 billion in bonds by Google parent Alphabet, demonstrating the intense scrutiny placed on large tech financings.

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In the Asia-Pacific region, fundraising by tech companies more than tripled to US$125.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2026 from US$36 billion a year earlier. LSEG data shows this growth was driven by a wave of semiconductor and AI-related deals, including Chinese chipmaker CXMT's US$9.8 billion initial public offering and Enflame Technology's US$910.6 million listing.

Emmanuel Roman, CEO of asset manager PIMCO, said that AI financing deals remain attractive, with more opportunities coming for his firm. Roman emphasized that the overall trend points toward greater investment, which inherently requires multiple forms of capital to sustain. This perspective is reinforced by recent large-scale transactions, such as Blackstone's agreement to provide US$63 billion in financing with Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley to buy Broadcom's AI chips and networking gear for Anthropic.