US authorities blacklisted Megaspeed as Reuters records revealed that companies tied to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang financed up to 764 AI servers and networking equipment valued at US$270 million in China, much of it at a Shanghai data centre linked to Tencent.

The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday, Nov 23, 2026, as previously unreported records showed companies linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang financed powerful computing equipment for major AI data centres in China.

China Bank Records Reveal AI Server Financing

Reuters reviewed dozens of filings in a Chinese central-bank credit registry that tracks equipment used to secure loans and other financing. The central-bank documents identify up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at US$270 million (S$349 million), along with US$31 million in equipment used to connect them into large computing networks. Much of the hardware was listed as located at a sprawling Shanghai data centre originally developed under a partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent.

Also read Singapore Investigates Megaspeed After US Blacklists Nvidia Partner Over AI Chip Diversion to China

The records show businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates helped finance and equip China's AI industry, even as US authorities investigated whether her Singapore-based company Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology. The arrangements illustrate how companies can finance access to the costly computing infrastructure underpinning China's AI ambitions, at a time when US restrictions on advanced processors have made securing the hardware a growing challenge for Chinese technology businesses.

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Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. Her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO earlier this month before being reinstated to his post 11 days later, has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links to China.

Nvidia Preferred Partner Raised Financing For Servers

The records do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China or show how and when the equipment entered the country. A central business that raised financing was Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner that rents powerful servers to customers needing large amounts of computing capacity. Financial records show five leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers with a declared value of 1.42 billion yuan (S$275 million) between May and December 2024.

Four listed equipment at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai, a US$6.3 billion complex developed by gaming company Century Huatong, which counts Tencent as a roughly 10 per cent shareholder. Tencent and Shanghai's Songjiang district government announced a strategic partnership to develop the AI centre in 2020. A 2023 disclosure from Century Litong's JV parent company, Jiangsu Lettall Electronic, identified the centre as a location for Century Litong's server-rental business.

Tencent Denies Ownership Of Shanghai Data Centre

A Tencent spokesperson said Tencent never owned or operated the Yangtze River Delta Data Centre Cluster Project, and that its name and trademarks had previously been used without authorisation. The spokesperson added that the tech giant's investment in Century Huatong was for the gaming business and that it uses data centre hosting providers to support its services. Tencent has never entered into or otherwise had any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or any of its subsidiaries, the spokesperson said.

The records do not establish that Tencent bought, rented or operated the particular servers identified by Reuters. One deal described 128 servers located at that data centre containing eight graphics processors each, or 1,024 chips in total, with computing power of 989 PFLOPs, valued at up to US$450,000 apiece. Another transaction involved 128 servers worth US$57 million, financed by an arm of AVIC, a Chinese state-backed aviation and defence conglomerate, and leased to Century Litong.

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Such arrangements allow businesses to obtain expensive computers without paying the full purchase price upfront. A separate inventory listed more than 10,000 Nvidia ConnectX-7 networking cards and 730 BlueField-3 units at the Shanghai facility, equipment used to connect large numbers of computers for AI tasks. Manufacturer Lettall Electronic invested in Century Litong in 2023 and took full ownership by mid-2024. Its disclosures show guarantees it provided for Century Litong's equipment-leasing agreements with financial institutions.

Corporate Records Link Century Entities To Huang

Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong, Lettall and AVIC did not respond to requests for comment. Corporate records connect Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and Kang Wei, an investment executive who is Alice Huang's husband. Alice Huang, Huang Yu, and Kang Wei could not be reached for comment. Century Litong was initially established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng.

The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong, but a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang previously held shares. Kang was identified as Century Longteng's executive director in a 2022 government announcement. Century Huatong also owns 70 per cent of a company where Alice Huang previously served as a director, and holds a stake in gaming firm 7Road Holdings, whose former overseas subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed in 2023, corporate records show.

The network also developed a large data centre in Wuhu, about 300km inland from Shanghai. Wuhu Century Longteng, majority-owned by Huang Yu through investment vehicles until early 2026, pledged another 252 powerful AI computing modules to Ping An Bank as collateral for a US$70 million loan in April 2026. The documents did not disclose the servers' location. The dollar figures reflect the value of assets covered by financing arrangements, not necessarily new spending or distinct purchases.