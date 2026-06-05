Finding Sustainable Jeans: A Complicated Task

Brands claim their jeans are eco-friendly, but figuring out if that's true is far more complicated. Sustainability is difficult to define, and there isn't a universal set of standards. Consumers are left to navigate a complicated web of tradeoffs involving farming practices, chemical processes, labour ethics and a wide range of prices.

Some brands claim their jeans are eco-friendly. However, finding a pair that's actually sustainable is a complicated task. Patterns and distressing, made by a laser, are displayed at the BPD Washhouse, a denim processing facility, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The denim may have never been worn but it is stonewashed, sanded, chemically faded or laser-treated to look like it. Those processes can require significant amounts of water, energy and chemicals - part of the reason denim has become a growing target for sustainability efforts across the fashion industry, which is among the world's biggest producers of greenhouse gas emissions.

Brands are responding to wider awareness by marketing their jeans as sustainable, touting regenerative cotton, recycled fibres and low-water manufacturing techniques. However, figuring out if that's true is far more complicated. Sustainability is difficult to define, and there isn't a universal set of standards. Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein acquired Everlane, a brand known for transparency and sustainability efforts, highlighting broader tensions over scale and affordability.

Improvements in sustainable processes typically cost more, making it difficult for companies with fast production cycles and low prices to adopt them widely. Consumers are left to navigate a complicated web of tradeoffs involving farming practices, chemical processes, labour ethics and a wide range of prices. It all starts with cotton farming. Most jeans are made from cotton, a crop that can require large amounts of water, fertiliser and pesticides.

Beth Jensen, chief impact officer at the nonprofit Textile Exchange, said many brands still lack full visibility into where their cotton comes from. Because denim production often spans multiple countries and suppliers, it can also be difficult to track labour conditions. As concern grows over fashion's environmental impact, some brands have looked to solutions like regenerative cotton, which focuses on soil health, biodiversity and reducing synthetic chemical use.

However, what's feasible on a farm in California might not be in a place like India or Australia because of their different climates. After cotton is harvested, it is spun into yarn and dyed - typically with indigo, a process that can involve significant water use and chemical treatments. Jeans then usually go through finishing treatments to create different shades, fades and distressed textures.

Bill Curtin, owner of New Jersey-based BPD Washhouse, said denim-finishing is divided into 'wet' and 'dry' processes. The wet process involves washing jeans with water, chemicals and treatments that lighten or tint the denim. Historically, brands have used pumice stones to achieve a worn, stonewashed look - with stones often shipped from Mexico, adding transport emissions and cost to the process. Many facilities are now switching to enzyme-based alternatives and ozone technologies that use less water.

The dry process creates abrasions, whiskers and ripped details either by hand or with laser technology, which Curtin said is more efficient and less labour-intensive. Many stretchy jeans also contain fabrics like polyester or elastane - fossil fuel-derived synthetics that can shed microplastics over time. Fashion designer Maria McManus spent years wanting to add denim to her low-impact line but couldn't find a way to do it that aligned with her values.

From a water and chemical perspective, it's very invasive, she said. So instead she sourced dark, raw denim from Japan - indigo, minimal processing - and skipped the wash stage altogether, avoiding the faded and distressed look that define most commercial jeans. A breakthrough came when she collaborated on a collection with Agolde, a larger denim brand. Along with its parent company Citizens of Humanity, it's respected in the fashion industry for its focus on regenerative cotton farming.

Working with the company gave McManus access to infrastructure her small brand couldn't build alone - a consulting agency that connected her with regenerative cotton farmers, a vetted indigo-dyeing process using biochemical rather than petrochemical dyes, and rigorous supply chain traceability. Organic and regenerative cotton crops can fail. Supply chains are hard to verify.

I know I can trust them because really, what they should have done as business people or capitalists was just get regular cotton - because nobody is testing this stuff, McManus said. But that often leads to higher prices. A pair of jeans from McManus' brand is nearly US$700 - a function of small production runs, she said. It's truly a units gam





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Sustainable Jeans Eco-Friendly Regenerative Cotton Low-Water Manufacturing Supply Chain Traceability

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