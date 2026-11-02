Finland and Sponsors Boycott IIHF Events Due to CAS Ruling on Russia

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association and AJ Products withdraw from IIHF competitions following Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstatement of Russian teams.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association has declared its intention to utilize every available legal and diplomatic channel to prevent Russia from participating in upcoming World Championships. This firm stance follows a recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that reinstated Russia n eligibility for International Ice Hockey Federation events. The decision overturns the suspension previously imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

CAS Ruling Reinstates Russian Hockey Teams

The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a directive last week allowing Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation competitions once again. This legal move effectively nullifies the governing body's prior decision to exclude Russian teams from all sanctioned events. The exclusion had been in place since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. The reinstatement creates immediate conflict with national federations that oppose normalizing relations with the aggressor nation.

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Finnish Federation Organizes International Boycott

Finnish Ice Hockey Association president Heikki Hietanen confirmed that his organization has been in constant contact with other member federations over the weekend. These consultations aim to build a united front against playing against the Russian national team. Hietanen stated that gathering a critical mass of countries to refuse participation carries significantly more weight than a unilateral announcement. The association maintains a strict policy that it will not play against Russia as long as the war of aggression against Ukraine continues.

Discussions among the various national federations are scheduled to continue throughout the week. The Finnish association views this collective diplomatic pressure as essential to enforcing ethical standards in international sport. They argue that individual boycotts are insufficient without broad international coordination among member nations.

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Turku Withholds Hosting Rights for 2028 Junior Championships

The Finnish city of Turku has announced it will surrender its status as host for the 2028 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships if Russia is permitted to compete. Local authorities confirmed on Monday that hosting the tournament alongside a Russian team would violate the municipality's core values and ethical principles. Mayor Piia Elo emphasized that the city must act in accordance with its values even when doing so means giving up significant international events.

Turku officials expressed hope that the IIHF and the Finnish government would intervene to find a solution that prevents Russian participation. The city remains willing to host the games only if Russia is completely excluded from the tournament. The decision highlights the growing friction between local municipal ethics and international sporting governance. Turku views the potential return of Russian teams as a direct challenge to the moral foundation of the host city.

Major Sponsor AJ Products Ends Partnership Over Russia

AJ Products, the Swedish furniture company that has sponsored the Men's Ice Hockey World Championships since 1989, announced it will not sponsor the next year's tournament. The company cited Russia's participation as the primary reason for ending the long-standing commercial relationship. This withdrawal removes a major financial pillar from the upcoming event and signals broader commercial rejection of the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision.

The first official tournament in which the IIHF has been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Russian participation is the 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada. This event is scheduled to begin on December 26. The 2027 tournament marks the initial practical application of the reinstatement ruling. Canadian organizers now face the challenge of implementing the Court's order amidst significant political and social opposition.

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A two-day meeting of the IIHF Executive Board began on Monday with the Russia issue as the primary topic of discussion. The IIHF is responsible for informing the public about the meeting outcomes once it has concluded. Hietanen noted that Finland has made its position on the matter perfectly clear to the federation leadership. Finnish officials plan to continue this diplomatic work on the following day to ensure their stance is formally recorded.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport operates as an independent institution that resolves approximately 900 legal disputes in the field of sport through arbitration and mediation. Its headquarters are located in Lausanne, Switzerland. The institution's recent rulings have triggered a cascade of reactions from national governments, municipalities, and corporate sponsors. The conflict between legal mandates and ethical boycotts defines the current landscape of international ice hockey.