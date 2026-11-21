Fiona the hippo has died at age 9 after a swallowed hat caused an intestinal blockage. The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed the necropsy results and honored the beloved animal.

Fiona, the famous Nile Hippopotamus who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, died on Thursday after a necropsy revealed that a hat she swallowed nearly two weeks prior caused a fatal intestinal blockage. The zoo announced the news on Friday, November 20, confirming that the young hippo, who was only 9 years old, passed away following a failed attempt to locate and remove the obstruction. The incident has brought widespread sadness to fans who had followed her story for nearly a decade.

Medical Details of the Fatal Blockage

The post-mortem examination performed by the Cincinnati Zoo revealed that the hat was lodged in the middle of Fiona's small intestine, a location that made surgical removal impossible. Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, stated that the necropsy found the hat was positioned 25 feet (7.6 meters) beyond her final stomach compartment and approximately 50 feet (15.2 meters) from the end of her intestines. Experts explained that unlike natural foods such as watermelons and pumpkins, which Fiona enjoyed, her digestive system could not break down the synthetic fibers of the hat. Hippos possess a multichambered stomach designed for digesting plants and a very large gastrointestinal tract that requires swallowed material to pass through completely. Because the object was so far downstream in her digestive system, no supportive care or veterinary intervention could have saved her life.

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Zoo Staff Efforts to Save the Hippo

Before her death, the animal care team at the Cincinnati Zoo worked around the clock to try and save Fiona. On the morning she swallowed the hat, a zoo visitor accidentally tossed the item into the enclosure, where it was caught by a ceiling fan and flung into the hippo habitat. Fiona initially showed no signs of distress, but a few days later, her appetite began to decline. By Monday, the zoo announced that she was undergoing intensive veterinary care. The team attempted to locate the blockage using a scope and an ultrasound, while also trying to dislodge the object using a vibration table borrowed from a local horse farm. They administered fluids through an intravenous line and conducted a colonoscopy, but blood work showed her health was failing rapidly by Thursday morning.

Public Outcry and Global Impact

Fiona became a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration after her premature birth nearly a decade ago, which garnered attention from teachers, parents, and children globally. Her survival was seen as a redemption story for the Cincinnati Zoo following the 2016 shooting of Harambe, a gorilla that became a pop culture phenomenon after a child entered his enclosure. The public reaction to her death has been immense, with fans covering a hippo statue at the zoo with flowers and crayon notes. Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, shared a photo of her child with Fiona, and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted images of her behind-the-scenes encounter, noting she would treasure the smiles the hippo gave her. Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike noted that the global support reminded him of the time when everyone rallied to help Fiona survive.

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Historical Context and Final Days

The tragic manner of Fiona's death echoes a historical incident involving another hippo in the early twentieth century. Records from the Field Museum in Chicago confirm that a hippo named Zeekoe died in 1923 after swallowing a rubber ball, which zoo officials believed a small boy had thrown into the animal's mouth. Zeekoe was known for opening his mouth wide to eat treats tossed by guests, a habit that led to his untimely death. Similarly, Fiona could not be treated because of her anatomy and the position of the blockage. Jenna Wingate, one of Fiona's keepers, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram describing the loss as similar to losing a family member. She expressed sorrow that the loss was so horrific and tragic, noting that she had always felt like they grew up together and had hoped to retire while Fiona was still alive.

Legacy of a Beloved Institution Icon

Fiona's story began with slim odds of survival when she was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. The zoo staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep her alive, including hand-milked feeding because she could not nurse from her mother. Over the years, she became a source of hometown pride for Cincinnati and a global icon of resilience. Her death marks the end of an era for the zoo, but her legacy as a beacon of hope remains. The necropsy results have provided closure to the medical mystery, confirming that no amount of intervention could have altered the outcome once the hat reached its final position in her digestive tract.