Fiona, the iconic Cincinnati Zoo hippo, passed away on November 19 following a medical emergency caused by a swallowed knit hat, prompting global mourning.

Fiona, the globally celebrated hippo whose premature birth and survival story captivated the world nearly a decade ago, died on November 19 at the Cincinnati Zoo. The beloved animal passed away after suffering fatal complications from swallowing a knit hat that had been accidentally blown into her enclosure. Her death marks the end of an era for one of the most famous animals in recent history, leaving a void in the hearts of zoo visitors and fans worldwide.

The Incident and Medical Response Details

The fatal incident occurred when a visitor tossed a knit hat into the air, which was then caught by a ceiling fan and deflected into Fiona's enclosure through a small opening above the viewing windows. The hat entered her system approximately 11 days prior to her death on November 8. Upon discovering the object, veterinarians initiated an intensive, round-the-clock care protocol to prevent obstruction and ensure Fiona's hydration and nutrition.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo trying to shake loose Fiona the hippo after she swallowed a hat

Medical staff employed a variety of innovative and traditional methods to try and resolve the blockage. They administered sedation to evaluate her condition, conducted an ultrasound on November 17 which revealed bunching in her intestines, and performed a colonoscopy using a 2.7-meter scope to attempt retrieval. Additionally, the team borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm, encouraging Fiona to stand on it multiple times a day to use mechanical shaking to help move the object through her digestive tract.

Despite these extensive efforts, the hat remained lodged within her system. The zoo announced that supportive care was provided on the day of her death in a final attempt to save her, but Fiona did not recover. Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, stated that despite multiple attempts to move the hat, it was ultimately too much for the animal to overcome.

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Expert Analysis on Surgical Risks

The decision not to pursue surgical removal was driven by the extreme medical risks associated with operating on a full-grown hippopotamus. Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, explained that hippos possess a complicated, multi-chambered digestive system designed for plant digestion. To locate and remove the hat, veterinarians would have needed to make multiple incisions during a prohibitively long surgical procedure.

Further complicating any potential surgery is the physiological nature of the animal. Hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize, and their skin can be over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in certain areas. Jan Hawkins, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University, noted that standard imaging techniques used for smaller animals or horses are ineffective for hippos, making it nearly impossible to pinpoint the exact location of the foreign object without invasive and dangerous methods.

The medical team's statement emphasized the devastation felt by the staff. They highlighted the dedication of the vet and keeper teams who worked tirelessly to help Fiona through what began as a medical emergency. The zoo acknowledged that while they had kept Fiona hydrated, given her treats, and monitored her every move, the body's natural processes could not dislodge the object.

Global Mourning and Public Reaction

News of Fiona's death triggered an outpouring of grief from the community and beyond. Within an hour of the zoo's announcement, visitors began leaving flowers, cards, and tributes at a hippo statue outside the zoo entrance. The Cincinnati Zoo had scheduled to stay open late on November 19 for the first night of its Festival of Lights, a typically joyful event that was now shadowed by the loss of its most famous resident.

Fiona had become a symbol of perseverance and joy for Cincinnati. Her premature birth in 2017, where she weighed just 13.2kg, had made her a global sensation. She was unable to nurse initially, requiring a zoo staffer to hand-milk her mother to feed her. This early struggle forged a deep connection with the public, leading to a dedicated gift shop featuring Fiona-themed merchandise, including shirts, coffee mugs, and books like A Very Fiona Christmas.

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The Cincinnati Bengals, the city's professional football team, joined the mourning process by posting on X, referring to Fiona as the queen of the Queen City. Social media platforms saw a flood of comments on Fiona's official Facebook fan page, where users shared happy memories of visiting her. While some expressed frustration, many urged others not to direct anger toward the family of the visitor who tossed the hat, focusing instead on celebrating Fiona's life.

Broader Implications for Zoo Safety

This tragedy highlights the ongoing dangers posed by visitors throwing objects into animal habitats, a warning that zoos around the world have issued for years. Such incidents can have fatal consequences for animals who ingest foreign materials. Two years ago, a rare antelope in Tennessee died after choking on a plastic lid from a fruit pouch. Similarly, a polar bear in Germany died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into its enclosure.

The loss of Fiona serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerability of animals in captivity, even in well-managed facilities. While the opening above the viewing windows that allowed the hat to enter may seem minor, it underscored the need for rigorous safety protocols. The Cincinnati Zoo has now lost one of its most iconic ambassadors, but Fiona's legacy as a symbol of hope and resilience remains firmly established in the hearts of millions.

As the zoo prepares to move forward without Fiona, the community continues to honor her memory. The holiday statues and merchandise that bear her name will remain as testaments to the joy she brought to countless families. Her story, from a fragile calf fighting for survival to a global icon, will continue to inspire those who visit the Cincinnati Zoo in the years to come.