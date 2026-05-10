Fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1: Fire Extinguished, One Person Taken to Hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1 on May 8, resulting in a fire unit being taken to the hospital and extensive damage to the living room and the rest of the flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1 on May 8, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital.

A fire broke out in a Simei HDB flat on Friday afternoon, around 4.40pm, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital. When firefighters arrived, they found the living room of a second-floor unit on fire, which they extinguished using a water jet. Three people had evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF officers arrived, while about 10 others from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

The entire living room was damaged by the fire, and the rest of the flat was affected by heat and smoke damage. One person from a neighbouring unit was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital





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Block 153 Simei Street 1 Fire Simei Hdb Flat Fire Scdf Smoke Inhalation Fire In Singapore

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