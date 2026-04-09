Fire at Choa Chu Kang Condominium Leads to Evacuation of 150 Residents

A fire at the Yew Mei Green condominium in Choa Chu Kang early Thursday morning resulted in the evacuation of approximately 150 residents. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the blaze, which is believed to be of electrical origin. No serious injuries were reported, and the SCDF has issued safety guidelines to prevent future electrical fires.

Early Thursday morning, a fire erupted at the Yew Mei Green condominium in Choa Chu Kang , prompting the evacuation of approximately 150 residents. The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) was alerted to the incident at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6 around 4:50 AM. This address is known to correspond to the Yew Mei Green condominium, situated across from Yew Tee Primary School.

SCDF personnel swiftly responded to the emergency, utilizing a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley to bring the blaze under control. The fire, which originated in a third-floor unit's bedroom, is believed to be of electrical origin. Both the SCDF and the police took swift action to evacuate all residents from the affected block as a precautionary measure. Two individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene. Fortunately, both declined further medical attention and did not require transportation to a hospital. The SCDF investigation determined that the fire stemmed from an electrical fault, highlighting the importance of electrical safety. The aftermath of the fire underscores the significance of adhering to electrical safety guidelines to prevent future incidents of this nature. The affected residents were understandably shaken by the early morning disturbance, but the swift response by emergency services, and the absence of serious injuries, provided considerable relief.\The SCDF has issued a detailed advisory to the public, offering crucial guidance on preventing electrical fires in homes. The advisory emphasizes the critical importance of not overloading electrical outlets with appliances, and the need to always switch off electrical devices when not in use. Regular inspection of electrical wires is also strongly encouraged. Any wires showing signs of wear and tear, such as fraying or cracking, should be immediately repaired or replaced. In addition, the SCDF warns against running wires under carpets or mats, where they can be vulnerable to damage and potential fire hazards. Electrical wires should also be kept away from hot surfaces to reduce the risk of overheating. When purchasing electrical appliances, the SCDF recommends only selecting items that bear the safety mark. This safety mark indicates that the product has undergone rigorous testing and meets the required safety standards. Furthermore, the advisory strongly discourages leaving batteries and other devices charging unattended for extended periods, and particularly overnight. Following these safety precautions can help to significantly reduce the risk of electrical fires and protect both property and lives. The public is encouraged to take these recommendations seriously to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.\The Choa Chu Kang fire serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with electrical faults and the importance of fire safety awareness. The SCDF's swift response, coupled with the evacuation procedures, prevented any serious injuries and minimized the damage caused by the fire. The incident highlighted the effectiveness of coordinated emergency responses and the critical role of timely action in mitigating the impact of such events. The residents of Yew Mei Green condominium, now aware of the potential hazards, will undoubtedly be more vigilant about electrical safety in their homes. Furthermore, the wider community is urged to take heed of the SCDF's safety guidelines and implement them in their own residences. This proactive approach will undoubtedly help to create a safer environment for everyone and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. The incident also underscores the importance of proper maintenance and inspection of electrical systems in residential buildings to mitigate any risks. By taking these precautionary measures, the community can enhance its collective safety and resilience against fire hazards





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Fire Choa Chu Kang Condominium Evacuation SCDF Electrical Fire Safety

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