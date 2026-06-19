Fire at Whampoa Makan Place: Stallholders recount harrowing experience as blaze extinguished

A fire broke out at Whampoa Makan Place on June 19, 2026, originating from a western food stall. SCDF extinguished the blaze, causing temporary closure and damage to multiple stalls. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at Whampoa Makan Place , a popular hawker centre at 90 Whampoa Drive, on the afternoon of Friday, June 19, 2026, causing the evacuation of diners and stallholders.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert at approximately 4:10 PM and dispatched multiple fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire had originated from the kitchen exhaust ducting of a stall on the ground floor. Crews swiftly deployed two water jets and a hosereel to extinguish the blaze, which had produced thick grey smoke that filled the area.

By 5:30 PM, when a reporter from CNA arrived, the fire had been brought under control, but at least three fire engines remained on-site, with a crane from one vehicle positioned above the entrance, cascading water onto the structure to cool it down and prevent re-ignition. The fire began at Swee Lee Western Food, a stall facing the car park. Witnesses reported hearing a gas pop sound and seeing flames erupt from a deep fryer.

Stall assistant Aw Chiang Kay, 73, was eating elsewhere when he was informed of the fire around 4 PM. He rushed back to find the flames had spread to the exhaust above his unit, with several people attempting to douse the fire unsuccessfully. Mdm Jamilah Latiff, 64, who operates Rabiah Muslim food stall behind Swee Lee, said she saw the fire worsen when someone tried using water, as it was likely a grease fire.

She noted it was the most severe incident during her 43 years at the hawker centre, though a minor fire had occurred two to three years earlier. The owner of a fish soup stall opposite Mdm Latiff helped fight the flames to prevent them from reaching her unit, acting quickly to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, porridge stall owner Phua Jian Zhi, 38, turned off his gas and electricity upon his wife's call and used a fire extinguisher before SCDF arrived, estimating damage to his equipment at S$4,000 to S$5,000 (US$3,100 to US$3,900). Ash and debris littered tables, and stalls behind Swee Lee bore the worst damage, with puddles of water, grime, and utensils strewn on the slippery floor.

Stallholders inspected their units by flashlight after police removed the cordon at about 6:50 PM, as the power remained out. The incident led to a temporary closure of the hawker centre, but no injuries were reported, and investigations into the cause are ongoing





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Fire Whampoa Makan Place Hawker Centre SCDF Evacuation

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