Fire Breaks Out at MacPherson HDB Unit, Man Arrested

A fire erupted in an 18th-floor HDB unit in MacPherson on Monday night, resulting in eight hospitalizations for smoke inhalation. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of mischief by fire, and investigations are underway.

A significant fire broke out on Monday night, May 4th, at an HDB unit located on the 18th floor of Block 14 Joo Seng Road in MacPherson, Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert about the blaze at approximately 9:40 PM. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the entire unit engulfed in flames. The fire was successfully extinguished using two water jets. Prior to the SCDF’s intervention, three individuals had already evacuated the affected unit.

Tragically, the incident resulted in eight people being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may not have been accidental, leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old man on suspicion of mischief by fire. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident. The swift response of emergency services prevented further escalation and potential casualties.

Residents recounted a chaotic scene, with many scrambling to evacuate their homes amidst thick smoke and loud alarms. The community spirit shone through as neighbors assisted one another, particularly elderly and vulnerable residents, in navigating the stairs to safety. A dedicated Residents’ Network (RN) played a crucial role in coordinating the evacuation and ensuring all residents were accounted for, establishing a registration center at Block 15 to track those affected.

The incident highlights the importance of fire safety measures and the preparedness of communities in responding to emergencies. The aftermath of the fire saw a significant presence of SCDF vehicles, including a Water Supply Module and two Red Rhinos, at the scene. A visible orange glow emanated from the 18th-floor unit even after midnight, attracting a crowd of onlookers. A first aid station was promptly set up at the RN center to provide immediate medical attention to those affected.

A video circulating among residents appears to depict the fire originating in the living room before rapidly spreading throughout the entire unit, further fueling suspicions of intentional ignition. The local Member of Parliament, Alex Yeo, visited the scene and confirmed that all affected residents were safe, with those requiring medical attention receiving care at the hospital.

He extended gratitude to the SCDF, Woodleigh NPC officers, and HDB staff for their diligent efforts in assessing the structural integrity of the building and arranging temporary housing for displaced residents. The town council and grassroots volunteers also received commendation for their unwavering support in looking after the residents throughout the night. This incident underscores the critical role of collaborative efforts between emergency services, government agencies, and community organizations in mitigating the impact of such emergencies.

The fire serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of fire and the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations. Statistics reveal that a substantial number of fire incidents in Singapore occur in residential buildings, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and preventative measures. The ongoing investigation is expected to shed light on the specific factors that contributed to the fire and potentially prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The community is now focused on supporting the affected residents and assisting them in rebuilding their lives





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Fire HDB Macpherson Arrest Smoke Inhalation SCDF Evacuation Investigation

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