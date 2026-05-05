Fire Breaks Out in Joo Seng Road HDB Unit, Eight Hospitalized

A fire erupted in an 18th-floor HDB unit at Joo Seng Road on Monday night, resulting in eight people being taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A significant fire erupted on Monday night, May 4th, at Block 14 Joo Seng Road , specifically on the 18th floor of an HDB unit, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) and resulting in eight individuals being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The SCDF received an alert regarding the blaze at approximately 9:40 PM and immediately dispatched resources to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the entire unit engulfed in flames. Utilizing two water jets, they successfully extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring units. Prior to the SCDF’s arrival, three residents had already self-evacuated from the affected apartment.

The subsequent assessment by paramedics revealed that eight people were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, necessitating their transport to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for medical attention. Law enforcement officials swiftly apprehended a 44-year-old man at the location, arresting him on suspicion of mischief by fire. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the precise cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents recounted harrowing experiences as they fled the building, assisting one another, particularly elderly and vulnerable individuals. The community spirit was evident as neighbors helped carry wheelchair-bound residents down the stairs, demonstrating a collective effort to ensure everyone’s safety. A designated gathering point was established in the carpark, with a Residents’ Network (RN) member efficiently directing evacuees to the RN centre at Block 15 for registration and accountability.

One resident, Nur'ain Ismail, described hearing shouting and a loud thud before discovering the unfolding emergency, prompting a rapid evacuation. Another resident, Fiona Ho, detailed the frantic effort to rescue her eight cats and a bird, relying on the assistance of her brother and a police officer to safely transport all her pets down the stairs.

The fire operation extended well past midnight, with ten SCDF vehicles remaining on site, including specialized equipment like a Water Supply Module and two Red Rhinos. The lingering orange glow emanating from the 18th-floor unit served as a stark reminder of the intensity of the blaze. A video circulating among residents appears to show the fire originating in the living room before rapidly spreading throughout the apartment.

Potong Pasir MP Alex Yeo, who was present at the scene, confirmed that all affected residents were safe and receiving necessary medical attention. He expressed gratitude to the SCDF, Woodleigh NPC officers, and HDB staff for their diligent work in assessing the structural integrity of the building and arranging temporary housing for those displaced by the fire.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the town council and grassroots volunteers who remained on-site into the early hours of the morning, providing support and assistance to the affected residents. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures and the resilience of the community in times of crisis. The ongoing investigation will hopefully shed light on the cause of the fire and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The swift response of emergency services and the collaborative efforts of residents undoubtedly minimized the potential for further harm and ensured the well-being of those affected. The focus now shifts to providing comprehensive support to the displaced residents and assisting them in rebuilding their lives





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Fire HDB Joo Seng Road SCDF Smoke Inhalation Arrest Evacuation Potong Pasir Residents Network Investigation

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