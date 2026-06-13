Fire Breaks Out in Sengkang HDB Flat, Six Hospitalized for Smoke Inhalation

A fire incident in a third-floor HDB unit at Block 125 Rivervale Street in Sengkang led to six people being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The fire, which started in a bedroom around 4:10 p.m., was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using a water jet. Grassroots volunteers are assisting affected residents while the cause remains under investigation.

A fire erupted in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Sengkang on the afternoon of June 12, resulting in six individuals being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. in a bedroom of a third-floor unit at Block 125 Rivervale Street. Emergency services responded promptly, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that the unit was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. The blaze was quickly brought under control using a water jet, and authorities ensured the safety of the surrounding residents.

While the immediate fire hazard was neutralized, the aftermath left visible damage, including black soot staining the building's external facade and corridor. The SCDF transported six people to Singapore General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, though their injuries were not reported as life-threatening. In the wake of the incident, local grassroots leaders, including Bernadette Giam, adviser to Sengkang GRC grassroots organisations, coordinated relief efforts.

Volunteers have been checking on residents and offering assistance to those affected, providing both emotional and practical support. The precise cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities examining potential factors such as electrical faults or unattended cooking. This event underscores the importance of fire safety awareness in high-density residential areas and the need for early detection systems. As investigations continue, community resilience and emergency response protocols are being highlighted as critical components in mitigating such incidents





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Sengkang Fire HDB Flat Fire Singapore Civil Defence Force Smoke Inhalation Block 125 Rivervale Street Emergency Response Fire Investigation

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