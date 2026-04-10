Fire Breaks Out on Container Vessel at Singapore's Pasir Panjang Terminal

A London-registered container vessel, the Ever Lenient, caught fire at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore on April 10th. Emergency services, including the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), responded swiftly. All crew members were accounted for, with no reported injuries or oil pollution. Port operations remain unaffected.

A significant fire erupted on a London-registered container vessel at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore on Friday, April 10th. The incident, which prompted a swift response from multiple agencies, involved the Ever Lenient, with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) receiving an alert regarding the fire at approximately 3 pm.

The MPA immediately dispatched resources, including its emergency response team and coordinating efforts with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters. The SCDF's marine division also contributed to the firefighting operations, deploying vessels to the scene to assist in containing and extinguishing the blaze. Furthermore, the MPA has deployed three patrol craft to oversee the situation and ensure the safety of the surrounding area. The comprehensive response underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols and the collaborative nature of emergency management within the maritime industry.\Firefighting efforts are actively underway, involving a concerted effort by both PSA's emergency response team and the SCDF. This collaboration is crucial in managing the complex challenges presented by a fire aboard a container vessel, which may contain various types of cargo that can contribute to the intensity and spread of the flames. The coordinated response between PSA and SCDF teams highlights the preparedness and efficient operational capacity of Singapore's emergency services. Importantly, all crew members of the Ever Lenient have been accounted for, ensuring their safety and well-being during this critical situation. This positive outcome is a testament to the effectiveness of the ship's safety protocols and the rapid response of the emergency teams on site. The MPA has confirmed that there have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire, which is a major relief given the potentially dangerous nature of such incidents. Additionally, the MPA has indicated that there is no indication of oil pollution, minimizing environmental concerns associated with the incident and protecting the marine ecosystem surrounding the terminal.\Despite the severity of the fire, the MPA has stated that port operations at the Pasir Panjang Terminal are not impacted, ensuring continuity of trade and cargo handling activities. This maintenance of operational efficiency despite the incident is a reflection of the port's robust infrastructure and contingency planning measures. Safety measures have been implemented in the immediate vicinity of the affected berth to safeguard personnel and prevent any potential hazards. This proactive approach underscores the commitment of the MPA and PSA to prioritize safety and minimize disruptions during critical incidents. The investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to commence once the firefighting operations are complete, which is standard procedure in maritime incidents of this nature. This thorough investigation will be crucial in identifying the origin of the fire, determining any contributing factors, and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The emphasis on safety, rapid response, and operational resilience reflects Singapore's position as a leading global maritime hub. The swift and professional response to the Ever Lenient fire demonstrates the effectiveness of its emergency preparedness and the importance of maintaining robust safety standards within the maritime industry





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Singapore Fire Container Ship Pasir Panjang Terminal Emergency Response

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