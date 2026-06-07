Fire Engulfs Luxury Superyacht Eagle Wings III at Sentosa Cove Marina

A blaze on the 112‑foot charter yacht Eagle Wings III ignited at ONE15 Marina in Sentosa Cove on June 7, prompting an emergency response from Singapore's fire and police services and sparking a review of marina safety protocols.

A blaze erupted on a luxury superyacht anchored at ONE15 Marina in Sentosa Cove early Sunday morning, June 7, 2026, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing over the waterfront and prompting immediate concern among residents and visitors alike.

The vessel, identified as Eagle Wings III, measures 112 feet in length and is a high‑end charter yacht capable of accommodating up to fifty guests for private events, corporate functions and leisure trips. Witnesses reported that flames quickly lapped at the starboard side of the yacht, igniting the deck and portions of the upper superstructure before emergency crews could bring the fire under control.

By mid‑morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had deployed several fire‑fighting boats and inflatable pumps to douse the blaze, while the Singapore Police Force established a perimeter to keep onlookers at a safe distance and to facilitate the investigation of the incident's cause. The fire was first noticed by two young guests, Gerold Soh and Chloe Tan, both 21, who were staying at the adjacent ONE15 hotel.

The couple stepped out of their room to head for the pool when they saw a massive column of dark smoke rising from the marina.

"We thought it was a barbecue at first," Gerold recalled, "but the smoke was too thick and the heat was intense. We called the front desk right away and everyone started to gather on the promenade to see what was happening.

" Within minutes, the hotel's staff had alerted the authorities, and the SCDF arrived on scene with a coordinated response that included water cannons mounted on fast‑response vessels and a specialist hazmat team to assess any potential fuel leakage from the yacht's engines. The fire was largely contained by 11:30 a.m., though residual heat and smoke continued to drift over the marina for several hours thereafter.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the blaze may have originated in the galley area, where a deep‑fat fryer is known to be installed for catering large charter parties. However, officials have not yet released a definitive cause, pending a thorough forensic examination. The incident has raised broader questions about safety protocols for high‑value charter vessels operating in busy marinas, particularly regarding fire detection systems, crew training, and the adequacy of on‑site emergency equipment.

The Singapore Police Force and the SCDF have pledged to work closely with yacht owners, charter operators and marina management to review existing safety standards and to implement any necessary enhancements. In the meantime, the Eagle Wings III remains out of service pending a full damage assessment and repair schedule, which could take several weeks given the extent of the fire damage to the vessel's interior fittings and electronic navigation equipment.

Local businesses have expressed solidarity with the marina community, and a temporary charity drive has been launched to assist the crew members who were on board at the time of the fire. The incident underscores the importance of rapid emergency response and the need for stringent safety measures in Singapore's thriving nautical tourism sector





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Yacht Fire Sentosa Cove Emergency Response Marina Safety Singapore Civil Defence Force

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