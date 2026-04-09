Fire Erupts at Choa Chu Kang Condominium, 150 Residents Evacuated

A fire at the Yew Mei Green condominium in Choa Chu Kang prompted the evacuation of approximately 150 residents early Thursday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the blaze, believed to be electrical in origin, with two individuals assessed for smoke inhalation. The SCDF issued a public advisory on electrical safety following the incident.

Early Thursday morning, a fire erupted at a condominium in Choa Chu Kang , leading to the evacuation of approximately 150 residents. The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) was alerted to the incident at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6 at around 4:50 am. This address corresponds to the Yew Mei Green condominium, situated across from Yew Tee Primary School. SCDF promptly deployed resources to combat the blaze, utilizing a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley to extinguish the flames.

The combined efforts of SCDF and the police resulted in the evacuation of about 150 residents as a safety precaution. Fortunately, despite the intensity of the fire, only two individuals required assessment for smoke inhalation. Both individuals, however, declined transportation to a hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire originated from an electrical source, specifically within a bedroom on the third floor of the affected building. The quick response from emergency services, combined with the evacuation protocol, significantly mitigated the potential for more severe consequences.\Following the incident, the SCDF has issued a public advisory regarding electrical safety. The advisory emphasizes the importance of responsible electrical practices within homes and other buildings to reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. A key point of the advisory is to avoid overloading electrical outlets with multiple appliances. This common practice can lead to overheating and, in turn, increase the risk of fire. The SCDF strongly recommends that residents always switch off electrical appliances when they are not actively in use. This practice not only saves energy but also minimizes the potential for electrical faults. Furthermore, the advisory stresses the need for regular inspections of electrical wires and cords. Any signs of wear and tear, such as fraying or cracking, should be addressed immediately by replacing or repairing the damaged components. Improperly routed wires, such as those running under carpets or mats, pose a significant safety risk and should be corrected. Ensuring that appliances bear the safety mark is another crucial measure to take when purchasing electrical products. Additionally, the SCDF cautions against leaving batteries and other devices charging unattended for extended periods, especially overnight, to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards. Implementing these safety measures, as outlined by the SCDF, can significantly enhance fire safety within homes.\In the aftermath of the Choa Chu Kang condominium fire, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and complete the damage assessment. The SCDF's swift response, including the use of specialized firefighting equipment like the compressed air foam trolley, played a key role in containing the fire and preventing further spread. The evacuation protocols implemented by the SCDF and the police ensured the safety of all residents, minimizing potential casualties. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety awareness and proactive measures, such as ensuring all electrical appliances meet safety regulations, and properly maintaining electrical systems. The SCDF's public advisory serves as a valuable reminder of essential safety precautions, which include the proper handling of electrical appliances. By following these guidelines, residents can reduce the risk of electrical fires and protect themselves, their families, and their property. The authorities will continue monitoring the situation and investigating to prevent such incidents in the future. The community is thankful for the swift and decisive action of the emergency services and has shown support for the residents impacted by this event





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Fire Choa Chu Kang Condominium Evacuation SCDF Electrical Fire Safety

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