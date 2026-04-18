Fire Erupts at NTU Laboratory, One Hospitalized

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a laboratory at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday afternoon, leading to the hospitalization of one individual. The incident prompted an evacuation and investigation by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A fire incident occurred at Nanyang Technological University ( NTU ) on Friday, April 17, necessitating the hospitalization of one person and drawing the attention of emergency services. The blaze, which originated in a laboratory, led to the evacuation of students and staff from the affected building. Witness accounts and online posts depicted Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles present at the scene, underscoring the seriousness of the event.

Students described hearing fire alarms and being compelled to leave their experiments unattended. One student shared on Reddit that their evacuation was confirmed by a fire safety officer, who indicated that both the police and SCDF would be conducting an investigation, preventing immediate re-entry into the building.

Further details emerged from online discussions, with one commenter suggesting the fire occurred on the fourth level of the building and was attributed to a reaction that went awry. The initial poster corroborated this information, stating that lab personnel had indicated a similar cause and that the involved chemical was reportedly explosive.

Responding to inquiries, the SCDF confirmed they were alerted to the fire at 21 Nanyang Link, the location of the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS) and the School of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology. The SCDF specified that the fire was confined to a fourth-floor laboratory and involved materials within a fume hood.

They also confirmed that one person was transported to Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state, and the cause of the fire remains under active investigation.

NTU authorities described the incident as a small, isolated fire, which was successfully extinguished by a member of the university's Emergency Response Team prior to the arrival of the SCDF. The university has been contacted for further comment on the incident, as the investigation into the precise cause and circumstances of the laboratory fire continues.

The swift response from the university's internal team and the subsequent involvement of the SCDF highlight the established protocols for managing such emergencies within academic institutions, ensuring the safety of the campus community while thoroughly addressing the incident.

The timeline of events suggests a rapid escalation and response. The SCDF received the alert around 1:50 PM, indicating that the fire was already in progress. The fact that it was contained to a fume hood on the fourth floor, as reported by the SCDF, points to a potentially localized chemical reaction as the trigger.

The mention of an explosive chemical adds a layer of concern, emphasizing the inherent risks associated with advanced scientific research. The immediate hospitalization of one individual, though reported as conscious, underscores the importance of prompt medical attention in such scenarios.

The presence of police and SCDF for investigation signifies that the incident is being treated with due diligence, aiming to understand not only the immediate cause but also to prevent future occurrences. The disruption to academic activities, as evidenced by the evacuations, is a common consequence of such events.

The university's commitment to a thorough investigation and the prompt communication of details, even if preliminary, are crucial for maintaining transparency and public trust. The role of the Emergency Response Team in pre-emptively tackling the blaze showcases the preparedness of NTU to handle such emergencies effectively. The collaborative effort between internal safety teams and external emergency services is a testament to a robust safety framework within the institution





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