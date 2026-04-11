Fire Extinguished on London-Registered Vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal

A fire that broke out on the London-registered vessel EVER LENIET at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal has been extinguished after an all-night firefighting operation. Investigations into the cause of the blaze are underway. Port operations remain unaffected.

Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that had engulfed containers aboard the London-registered vessel EVER LENIET at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore . The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) worked tirelessly throughout the night, battling the blaze and ensuring the safety of all involved.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) provided crucial support, deploying patrol craft to establish a seaward cordon and utilizing drones for aerial surveillance to aid in the firefighting efforts. The incident, which began sometime before the update, prompted a significant response from emergency services, reflecting the severity of the situation and the importance of containing the fire to prevent further damage or potential hazards. The SCDF's swift and coordinated actions, coupled with the MPA's assistance, were instrumental in bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to other areas of the terminal or causing any environmental damage. The successful containment of the blaze is a testament to the effectiveness of Singapore's emergency response capabilities and the dedication of the firefighters and support personnel involved. The EVER LENIET, a vessel registered in London, faced a serious emergency at the bustling PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities meticulously examining the scene to determine the origin and factors that contributed to the incident. This investigation is crucial for understanding what happened and for implementing any necessary measures to prevent similar events from occurring in the future. The aftermath of the fire involves a series of follow-up operations, including the safe discharge of the affected containers. PSA Singapore is actively involved in these operations, working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and efficient process. The terminal operator has implemented necessary safety measures to safeguard personnel and maintain the uninterrupted flow of port operations. These measures are essential to mitigate any potential risks associated with the aftermath of the fire and to ensure the continued efficiency and safety of the terminal. The efforts of the MPA, SCDF, and PSA Singapore highlight the collaborative approach to managing emergencies and ensuring the safety and security of port operations. The incident underscored the importance of readiness and the expertise of those who respond to unforeseen events. The priority has been the safety of all crew members, ensuring they are accounted for and that no injuries occurred. Thankfully, all crew members were safe, and there was no evidence of oil pollution, a crucial factor in minimizing the environmental impact of the incident. These factors demonstrate the professionalism and efficiency of the response teams in handling a difficult situation. The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with maritime operations and the importance of having robust safety protocols and emergency response plans in place. The continuous monitoring of containers, the use of drones for aerial assessment and the rapid response of all agencies are proof that risks are continually assessed, and plans are kept updated. The investigations into the cause of the fire are a vital step in helping to further improve safety standards and prevent future incidents. The coordination between various governmental and private sector entities highlights Singapore's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a leading maritime hub and its dedication to the safety and security of its ports





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