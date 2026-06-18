Fire in Yishun HDB Flat Leaves Two Hospitalized, 28 Residents evacuated

A fire broke out in a Yishun HDB flat on June 18, resulting in two hospitalizations and the evacuation of 28 residents. The SCDF suspects an electrical origin. MP Lee Hui Ying and community groups provided support.

A fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun on Thursday, June 18, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation and chest discomfort.

The incident occurred at 844 Yishun Street 81, with videos captured by AsiaOne showing thick black smoke billowing from a window and bright orange flames engulfing the unit on the fifth floor. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the emergency at approximately 11:50 am. Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the affected unit, which involved a bedroom, and extinguished the blaze using two water jets.

Additionally, an air-conditioning compressor on the sixth floor caught fire, which was later put out with a water jet. As a precautionary measure, police and SCDF personnel evacuated 28 residents from the building. SCDF paramedics assessed two individuals on scene, one for smoke inhalation and another for chest discomfort. The affected person with smoke inhalation was transported to Singapore General Hospital, while the other was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Preliminary investigations by SCDF indicate that the fire likely originated from an electrical fault in the bedroom of the affected unit. Mandy, the owner of a shop on the second floor of Block 844, reported to AsiaOne that she observed the fire from her kitchen window around 12 pm.

Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Lee Hui Ying visited the incident site and posted on Facebook, stating that the Nee Soon South Community Club hall was made available to evacuated residents, with grassroots volunteers providing refreshments. She added that her team, along with Nee Soon Town Council and the Housing & Development Board, would support the residents and work with relevant agencies to render assistance.

The incident highlights the importance of electrical safety and emergency preparedness in high-rise residential buildings, as well as the coordinated response by community and government agencies during such crises





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