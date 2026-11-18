Xventure Singapore opens on Nov 20 in the former Golden Village cineplex at Tiong Bahru Plaza, offering 10 play zones, more than 30 challenges and three slides across 20,000 sq ft.

Xventure Singapore will open on Nov 20 in the former Golden Village cineplex at Tiong Bahru Plaza, taking over its five cinema halls. The 20,000 sq ft indoor adventure park packs 10 play zones and more than 30 challenges.

It is the latest concept by home-grown company Kids Element Edutainment Group. It marks Xventure's fifth outlet, following branches in Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen in Thailand, as well as Hong Kong and Penang. Another branch will open in Pattaya at the end of November. Expansion into Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok is slated for 2027.

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Xventure Singapore Features Distinctive Slide Park Attractions

Ahead of the opening, founder and chief executive Heidi Tian, 50, gave The Straits Times an exclusive first look at the venue. While children at least 1.2m tall or around eight years old are welcome to play, Xventure is designed with teenagers and young adults in mind. A major draw is the Slide Park, which boasts three distinct slides. The orange Wave Swing Slide stands 6m tall and stretches 13.4m long, sending riders sweeping down and up a curved slope.

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It is a first not just in Singapore, but across all Xventure outlets in the region. The pink Launch Slide is 6m tall and 13.3m long. It features a steep drop that propels riders into the air before they land on a giant airbag. While new to Singapore, this slide is already drawing crowds at Xventure's Penang branch, which opened in October.

Both slides mimic the thrilling descents typically found at water theme parks. Updated innovation means visitors can enjoy the adrenaline rush without getting wet, Tian says. Besides the slides, players can test their nerves on a high-element ropes course with 11 challenges. It culminates in a 30m flying fox glide across the space.

There are also zones with rock-climbing walls and multiplayer virtual reality games. Rather than tearing down the former cineplex completely, the team worked around its existing architecture. Partial structures from the cinema halls, such as some stairways and terraced rows, were retained. In one zone, the plush seats were removed.

Cineplex Architecture Repurposed For Modern Adventure Zones

The tiered step-levelling was repurposed into a chill-out lounge where park-goers can relax while watching the action unfold around them. Tian had hoped to launch Xventure in Singapore two years ago. She could not find a centrally located mall unit that met her spatial requirements: at least 18,000 sq ft of floor space, ideally with half the ceiling reaching 8m and the rest around 4m to 5m.

A string of cinema closures across Singapore malls over the past year finally presented the right opportunity. Because suitable spaces had popped up overseas first, the group launched its maiden Xventure outlet in Chiang Mai in October 2025 before bringing the concept home. We definitely wanted to start from Singapore and then grow into other countries, but sometimes when an opportunity arises, you just want to seize it, Tian says.

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The launch reflects a deliberate and personal strategy to grow alongside her customer base. A mother to a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, Tian is growing with the families who started with her when she opened the group's first Kiztopia indoor playground at Marina Square in June 2019. Catering to children aged two to 12 years, the brand has built an active database of around 100,000 parent e-mail contacts.

Heidi Tian Expands Portfolio To Capture Growing Teen Market

As those early customers grew older, Tian launched SkyPark at Cineleisure in November 2023 to cater to six- to 12-year-olds. The 8,000 sq ft sporty adventure concept features rock-climbing walls, trampolines and obstacle courses. A second outlet opens at Parkway Parade in December. Xventure now captures the next age group.

Singapore already has established active-entertainment venues like SuperPark at Suntec City, Bounce at Cineleisure and Adventure HQ at HomeTeamNS Khatib. Tian is confident Xventure will stand out with attractions such as its slides. They have their own special offerings and we have ours, she says. To celebrate the launch, the Xventure Opening Challenge will run from Nov 20 to Dec 31.

Park-goers can compete in selected attractions, with weekly leaderboards posted online and prizes for monthly winners. Xventure Singapore is at #04-104/105 Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 10.30am to 8.30pm. Fridays to Sundays, eve of public holidays and public holidays, 10am to 9pm.

Admission starts from $33 for a two-hour session for those at least 1.2m tall. Visitors below 1.2m pay $18 due to limited attractions.