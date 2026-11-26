Singapore police arrested five women and investigated two men during Sembawang and Yishun operations on Nov 25. New massage establishment rules take effect Dec 1.

Five women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter 1961 during targeted police enforcement operations in Sembawang and Yishun. The arrests occurred on Wednesday, Nov 25, as the Woodlands Police Division conducted raids on massage parlours suspected of facilitating illegal activities.

Police officers arrived at a massage parlour located among shophouses in Sembawang just before closing time on Wednesday night. Inside, six women aged between 30 and 47 were detained for alleged violations of the Women's Charter. Officers questioned the women individually, recorded their personal details, and examined their mobile phones as part of the investigative process.

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Enforcement Operations and Seized Items

The enforcement team also detained a man found sitting on a massage bed in an enclosed room, using his smartphone. The premises featured individual rooms equipped with massage beds, bottles of massage oil, and packets of wet wipes. A provisional Category 1 massage establishment licence was visible on the premises, alongside signs explicitly stating that no sexual services are offered.

Police photographs released to the media showed packets of wet tissues and items resembling condoms among the goods seized during the raid. These operations were part of a broader island-wide sweep that netted 195 suspects over vice-related activities. The suspects included eight men and 187 women, with ages ranging from 18 to 63.

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Legal Actions and Regulatory Framework

Two men, aged 24 and 66, are currently being investigated for potential breaches of the Massage Establishments Act 2017 and the Massage Establishments Rules 2018. Superintendent Zheng Ruilin, head of operations at the Woodlands Police Division, emphasized that the police take a serious view of such unlawful conduct. He stated that offenders who exploit these establishments for illegal purposes will face firm action in accordance with the law.

Superintendent Zheng Ruilin credited members of the public for providing crucial information that facilitated the recent operations. The police reiterated their stance that they will not tolerate the use of online platforms or massage establishments for illegal activities. Regular enforcement operations will continue, and violations will be dealt with strictly.

New Licensing Standards Taking Effect Dec 1

Starting from December 1, licensed massage establishments in Singapore must display a police-issued poster on their shopfronts. This poster will detail the licence information and provide a link for the public to report any breaches. The new regulations aim to increase transparency and facilitate community oversight of the industry.

Employees at these establishments will be required to wear uniforms that meet specific prescribed standards. Furthermore, open-concept outlets, which were previously exempt from licensing requirements, must now obtain a licence. These outlets are prohibited from having private rooms or curtained areas to ensure visibility and compliance.

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Operating a massage establishment without a valid licence can result in severe penalties. Offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. These stringent measures underscore the government's commitment to regulating the massage industry and eradicating illegal vice activities within the sector.