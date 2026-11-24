Singapore Ministry of Manpower charges five individuals for illegal food delivery work. Two foreigners and three Singaporeans face penalties under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for bypassing verification systems.

On Tuesday, November 24, the Singapore Ministry of Manpower announced that five individuals have been formally charged in connection with illegal food delivery activities. This enforcement action targets a group consisting of two foreigners and three Singaporeans who are alleged to have participated in unlicensed platform work. The Ministry confirmed that the charges stem from investigations into individuals bypassing regulatory requirements to earn income through food delivery services.

Illegal Operations on Major Platforms

Investigators determined that the two foreign nationals carried out food delivery work on prominent platforms including Deliveroo, GrabFood, and Foodpanda. These individuals did not possess valid work passes required for self-employment in Singapore. To facilitate their work, they utilized delivery accounts that were registered under the names of the three Singaporean accomplices. This arrangement allowed the foreigners to operate within the digital ecosystem of these gig economy platforms without proper legal authorization.

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Roles of Accused Singaporeans

The three Singaporeans charged with abetting the offenses are identified as Ernest Ong Qi Xiang, aged 28, Tan Teck Lye, aged 26, and an individual whose name was truncated in the source report. Their alleged role involved helping the foreigners gain access to food delivery accounts and circumventing account verification checks. In specific instances, Tan Teck Lye is accused of arranging for a foreigner to use another person food delivery account in exchange for a fee, effectively selling access to verified profiles.

Legal Charges and Financial Penalties

Both foreign nationals are charged under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for working as self-employed foreigners without valid work passes. The Singaporean accomplices face charges for abetting these offenses. The Ministry of Manpower emphasizes that it takes a serious view of illegal platform work. Consequently, the Ministry is committed to taking strict enforcement action against foreigners working illegally as platform workers and anyone who assists them in bypassing regulatory frameworks.

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Consequences Under Employment Law

Under the provisions of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, the penalties for these violations are severe. Foreigners who work as self-employed individuals without valid work passes, as well as those who abet such offenses, face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. This legal framework underscores the government's stance on maintaining the integrity of the labor market and ensuring that all platform workers comply with visa and work pass regulations.

Impact on Gig Economy Regulations

This case highlights the ongoing scrutiny placed on the gig economy sector to prevent unauthorized labor. The use of third-party accounts to mask the identity of illegal workers represents a significant loophole that regulators are actively closing. The charges against these five individuals serve as a deterrent to others who might attempt similar arrangements. It reinforces the requirement for all platform workers to hold appropriate documentation and for account holders to ensure their profiles are not used by unauthorized persons.