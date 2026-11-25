Five individuals face charges in Singapore for illegal food delivery employment under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, including two foreigners and three Singaporean accomplices.

The Singapore Manpower Ministry issued a formal statement on Tuesday, November 24, confirming that five individuals were charged in court for violating the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. These charges stem from allegations of committing or abetting illegal employment offenses within the platform economy sector. The enforcement action targets both foreign nationals performing work without proper authorization and local citizens who facilitated these illegal arrangements.

Foreign Nationals Face Food Delivery Charges

Two foreign nationals are directly accused of performing food delivery work without holding valid work passes. Chan Sikeen, a 35-year-old Malaysian national, and Zhang Jiaqi, a 28-year-old Chinese national, allegedly utilized food delivery accounts that were registered to Singaporeans. These individuals operated on major local delivery platforms, specifically Deliveroo, GrabFood, and Foodpanda, to conduct their delivery services illegally. Their actions bypassed the mandatory verification processes designed to ensure workers have legal status.

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If found guilty of these offenses, Chan Sikeen and Zhang Jiaqi face severe legal consequences. The potential penalties include a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail sentence of up to two years, or both imprisonment and fines. The Ministry emphasized that working as a platform worker without a valid pass is a serious breach of labor regulations, warranting strict judicial punishment to deter similar violations.

Singaporeans Charged With Abetting Illegal Work

The remaining three defendants are Singaporeans charged with abetting the illegal employment of the foreign nationals. Ernest Ong Qi Xiang, 28, Tan Teck Lye, 26, and Muhammad Zhafran Bin Mohamed Nasir, 35, allegedly facilitated the foreigners' access to food delivery accounts. Their primary role involved helping the foreign workers bypass account verification checks, thereby enabling them to operate on the platforms under false pretenses. This involvement constituted aiding and abetting the violation of the Employment Act.

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Tan Teck Lye faces additional complexity in his charges, as he has been amalgamated with a charge for abetment with conspiracy to cheat by personation. This specific charge arises from allegations that Tan arranged for a foreigner named Zhang Tianhua to use another person's food delivery account in exchange for a fee. This arrangement represents a deliberate attempt to deceive platform operators and circumvent legal employment requirements for financial gain.

Strict Penalties and Enforcement Stance

Singaporeans convicted of abetting the illegal self-employment of a foreigner without a valid work pass face significant penalties. The punishment structure mirrors that applied to the workers themselves, involving a maximum fine of S$20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. The Ministry takes a serious view of such illegal platform work and is committed to taking firm enforcement action against both the foreigners working illegally and the locals who assist them.

This case highlights the authorities' zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorized labor in the gig economy. By targeting the enablers as well as the workers, the government aims to dismantle the networks that facilitate illegal employment. The charges serve as a strong warning to the public that facilitating unauthorized work carries substantial legal risks and severe financial and custodial consequences.

Public Reporting and Future Actions

The Ministry is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious employment activities. Individuals who notice foreigners working without valid work passes are encouraged to report these matters to the Manpower Ministry. Citizens can report such incidents to help authorities maintain the integrity of the labor market and ensure fair competition among all platform workers.

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As legal proceedings unfold, the outcomes of these charges will likely reinforce the strict regulatory framework governing foreign labor in Singapore. The involvement of multiple individuals across different nationalities underscores the collaborative nature of some illegal employment schemes and the comprehensive efforts by regulators to identify and prosecute all parties involved in such offenses.