Five-Vehicle Pile-Up on Singapore's PIE Leaves 14 Hospitalized

A tipper truck rear-ended multiple vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway, causing a chain-reaction crash that injured 14 people and required a large-scale emergency response.

A major multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in Singapore on the evening of Saturday, May 30, resulting in injuries to numerous individuals and a significant emergency response.

According to reports, the accident involved five vehicles and was allegedly triggered when a tipper truck rear-ended several cars that were stopped or moving slowly in the second lane of the expressway. The incident took place in the direction of Tuas, before the Jurong Town Hall Road exit, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Emergency services, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police, were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

The response included multiple fire engines, several ambulances, and a tow truck, highlighting the severity of the situation and the need for rapid medical assistance and vehicle recovery. Video footage from the scene, shared by SG Road Vigilante Admin on Facebook, depicted the chaotic aftermath of the crash. The video showed a tipper truck positioned in the middle of the expressway, with a severely damaged red sedan directly in front of it.

The sedan's rear and hood were completely crushed, and debris littered the area around the vehicle. In front of the sedan, two lorries sustained damage, though it was far less extensive than that of the red car. Further ahead, a black car was seen parked along the road divider, with an additional ambulance and fire engine present. The visual evidence underscored the force of the impact and the chain-reaction nature of the collision, which involved multiple vehicles in close succession.

All fourteen individuals injured in the accident were transported to hospitals for treatment. The victims, whose ages ranged from 23 to 54 years old, were split between two medical facilities: six were taken to National University Hospital, while eight were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The SCDF confirmed the patient transfers.

Following the incident, a 39-year-old male driver of the tipper truck was placed under police investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and to establish any potential charges related to dangerous driving or negligence. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safe following distances and vigilant driving, especially on busy expressways during peak hours. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this serious traffic incident





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PIE Accident Singapore Crash Tipper Truck Collision Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up SCDF Response Hospitalized Traffic Incident

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