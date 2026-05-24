Fjord, a Norwegian-set drama directed by Cristian Mungiu, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival, with Jury President Park Chan-wook praising the film for shedding light on understanding different views in an artistic manner. The film stars Sebastian Stan as a Romanian IT specialist who moves his family of seven to a Norwegian village, exploring clashing cultures and conservative-progressive divides.

Fjord , directed by Cristian Mungiu , won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival , where the Norwegian-set drama explores clashing cultures . The jury president, Park Chan-wook, praised it for shedding light on understanding different views in an artistic manner.

The film also carries momentum for the Oscars, with previous Palme d'Or winners often carrying strong awards season momentum. The film stars Sebastian Stan as a Romanian IT specialist who decides to move his family of seven to a Norwegian village. Services get involved, reflecting a battle between conservative and progressive values. The director, Cristian Mungiu, said his film was a plea for tolerance, inclusion, and empathy.

Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, who has lived in exile, used his speech while accepting the second-place Grand Prix for Minotaur to call on Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine





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Fjord Cristian Mungiu Palme D’Or Cannes Film Festival Sebastian Stan Norwegian-Set Drama Clashing Cultures Conservative-Progressive Divide Jury President Park Chan-Wook Swedish Film Institute Palem D'or Winners

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