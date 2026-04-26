Flexi-Time Arrangements Key to Supporting Working Parents and Caregivers

A recent analysis highlights the importance of flexi-time arrangements in Singapore, arguing they are more impactful than simply offering work-from-home options for employees with family and caregiving responsibilities. The research emphasizes the need to address gendered effects and reduce stigma surrounding flexible work requests.

The evolving landscape of work-life balance in Singapore is increasingly focused on the importance of flexible work arrangements , particularly flexi-time, for employees juggling parenting and caregiving responsibilities.

Recent discussions surrounding a “marriage and parenthood reset” have highlighted the need for workplaces to adapt to better support families, and a truly family-friendly society extends beyond direct financial assistance to encompass everyday workplace norms. While flexible work arrangements have become more prevalent – with around seven in ten firms offering them in 2024, a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels – a narrow understanding of flexibility often prevails, sometimes framing it as a privilege for white-collar workers.

This overlooks the potential benefits of flexi-load (adjusting workload) and, crucially, flexi-time (adjusting work hours) for those with caregiving duties. Research indicates a complex interplay between work arrangements and family dynamics. While the option to adjust work location can influence intentions to have children, studies have also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated gender inequalities and work-family conflict for women working from home.

A comprehensive review of 88 academic studies from 2003 to 2025 confirms that these gendered effects are not limited to pandemic conditions, with mothers consistently experiencing greater work-home boundary blurring and a disproportionate increase in unpaid labor and strain. This underscores the importance of clearly defined work and non-work time, rather than solely focusing on work location.

The experience of one individual whose company ended work-from-home arrangements illustrates this point – the ability to physically leave the office facilitated a clearer separation between work and personal life. Consequently, flexi-time, offering control over work schedules, can be more beneficial for parents and caregivers than simply working from home. The scientific literature consistently demonstrates that flexi-time is associated with improved work-family balance, reduced conflict, and clearer role transitions.

It enables better coordination and fairer distribution of caregiving responsibilities within households, and is even linked to more positive household relationships. However, the benefits of flexi-time are contingent on equitable uptake by both men and women; otherwise, it risks reinforcing existing inequalities. In Singapore, flexi-time arrangements – encompassing staggered hours, flexible shifts, and compressed work schedules – are already widespread, with 77% of organizations surveyed offering them, exceeding the prevalence of flexi-place and flexi-load options.

The challenge, therefore, lies not in introducing new forms of flexibility, but in optimizing the utilization of existing ones. Tripartite guidelines encourage employers to consider flexible work requests, aiming to foster a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable seeking workplace flexibility. While a recent survey indicates a high approval rate for such requests, stigma remains a significant concern for many.

Employers can address this by proactively making flexi-time options visible by role and establishing core hours for meetings and decision-making to alleviate concerns about coordination and coverage





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Flexi-Time Work-Life Balance Flexible Work Arrangements Parenting Caregiving Singapore Gender Equality

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