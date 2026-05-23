Flight SQ321 turbulence incident: Report details aeroplane fall, injuries, and radar failure

A report on the incident of flight SQ321, which was severely affected by turbulence on May 21, 2024, details the aeroplane's fall, injuries, and the potential radar failure. The incident occurred as the plane was in the air for over 10 hours at 37,000 feet and encountered turbulence.

The flight SQ321, operated by Singapore Airlines, suffered severe turbulence during the flight from London to Changi Airport on May 21, 2024. The 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board were dramatically affected, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

The incident, which the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) identified as one of the worst involving turbulence in aviation history, was due to cumulonimbus storm clouds and the malfunctioning of the radar on the Boeing 777. The actions of the crew were deemed 'understandable and appropriate'





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