Food Innovators Singapore Employee Suspected Of Misappropriating $359,000

Food Innovators Singapore reported an employee may have misappropriated $359,000 from the firm and its clients. The company says the incident will not impact FY2026 or FY2027 financial results.

Food Innovators, a Catalist -listed entity operating real estate subleasing and restaurant businesses in Singapore, announced a significant internal financial irregularity. The company disclosed that an employee may have misappropriated a total of $359,000 from its operations. This amount includes funds belonging to the wholly owned unit F Innovators Singapore as well as two client entities.

Investigation Of Misappropriated Funds

The group officially alerted the stock exchange regarding the potential embezzlement in a bourse filing submitted on Nov 9. Preliminary investigations conducted by Food Innovators indicate that the misappropriated sum comprises $35,000 taken from its own unit and $324,000 from two unidentified companies that utilize its services. The firm emphasized that it has not named the specific employee involved in this alleged incident.

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Financial Impact On Fiscal Years

Despite the discovery of the missing funds, Food Innovators stated that the incident is not expected to materially impact the group's financial position or results. The company specifically noted that the suspected theft will not affect the outcomes for FY2026, which ends on Feb 28, 2026, nor the results for FY2027. This initial assessment remains subject to revision depending on the progress and final outcome of the ongoing investigations.

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Legal Steps And Corporate Response

In response to the suspected breach, the group is actively appointing external advisers to assist with the situation. Food Innovators is also reviewing its legal options to determine the appropriate course of action regarding the alleged misappropriation. The company did not provide further details on the specific legal mechanisms it intends to pursue at this early stage.

Market Reaction And Share Performance

Investors observed minimal movement in the company's stock price following the disclosure. Food Innovators shares last closed unchanged at 17.5 cents on Nov 6. Trading in the market was subsequently halted on Nov 9 due to the Deepavali public holiday, preventing immediate reaction to the bourse filing submitted on that date.