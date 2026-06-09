Foodpanda Error: 50-Cent BCRS Deposit Charged on Food Orders Without Beverages

Foodpanda admitted that a system configuration error by a merchant led to customers being incorrectly charged a 50-cent Beverage Container Return Scheme deposit on food items that did not include any beverages. The company is working with the merchant to fix the issue and process refunds.

Foodpanda has acknowledged an error that resulted in some customers being charged a 50-cent Beverage Container Return Scheme ( BCRS ) deposit on food items. The matter came to light after a Reddit user shared screenshots on June 6 showing a restaurant on the delivery platform adding the deposit to meal orders despite no beverages being included.

Under Singapore's BCRS, a refundable 10-cent deposit is applied to each eligible pre-packaged beverage container, but the 50-cent charge was erroneously applied. Foodpanda stated the error stemmed from the merchant's configuration of the BCRS deposit field within their integrated point-of-sale system. The company is working with the merchant to correct the issue and prevent future improper charges. Customers incorrectly charged can contact Foodpanda for review and refunds.

The platform introduced the dedicated BCRS deposit field to help merchants comply with the scheme, and deposits collected are not subject to GST or platform fees. Foodpanda emphasized it is supporting partners during the transition period of the newly implemented scheme and regularly reviews listings to ensure accurate deposit collection





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Foodpanda BCRS Deposit Error Singapore Food Delivery Reddit

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